ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Find a gift for that special person

By KEVIN MCCONLOGUE Press Examiner
wcexaminer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of people have a person in...

www.wcexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIAH

Holiday gifts for the special lady in your life

HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, for holiday gift ideas. Here are the five brands featured in this segment. Defined Luxe Jewelry Defined Luxe Jewelry is committed to supporting women feel beautiful and empowered every day with its high-quality, versatile, yet affordable pieces created with the finest materials. This elegant […]
HOUSTON, TX
Lifehacker

The Easiest Way to Find Someone the Perfect Gift

Buying the perfect gift on a budget is never easy, but here’s a hack that can help you narrow down the possibilities: You start by taking your budget, and then slashing it. Stay with me here. Here are a few other options to get you started, which I’ll list...
LIFESTYLE
WRBL News 3

Best personalized gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which personalized gift for new parents is best?  Becoming a parent for the first time is special, so it makes sense to give a personalized gift designed to celebrate that specialness. That customized touch goes a long way, making for a gift that will be […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
madison

Surprise That Special Guy with These Christmas Gifts for 2021

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Why is it so challenging to find the perfect gift for those special guys...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Click2Houston.com

GIFT GUIDE: Special gift treats for dogs, cats and their humans

People love to spoil their pets. That can mean buying them the best toys and treats, taking dogs on long walks or cuddling with cats. This holiday season, find a gift for your pets and pet-loving friends to make their lives easier. Unfortunately, the fluffier our furry friends are, the...
PETS
News-Bulletin

First Person: The gift that keeps on giving

What would you say if I told you that there was a gift that gives back a million times over? A gift that is beautiful in form and intricate by design? A gift that contains tens of thousands of years of culture, history and biology? A gift that has been carefully hand selected from generation to generation for millennia.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This is the place to find a gift for the art lover in your life

Trolley Art & Antique is the place to find something unique for the art lover in your life. When you walk into the store in Trolley Square it's calming because you're surrounded by beautiful nature scenes. Co-owner Kathy Wilson says almost everything in the gallery is Utah art. In addition...
LIFESTYLE
newspressnow.com

Time to find the perfect gift

It’s that giving time of year again. And to help you find that perfect Christmas gift, look no further than the annual Alonzo Weston Catalog of Entirely Fictitious St. Joseph Toys. Thumb through the catalog for that just right toy made exclusively by St. Joseph news-making elves. Pick either...
SHOPPING
KELOLAND TV

The benefits of finding developmentally helpful gifts for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shopping for kids at Christmas time can be one of the most fun parts of the holidays, but it can also be a challenge figuring out what to get. As a mom to 8-month-old Lydia and her 3-year-old sister, Sarah Shin has been getting the question many parents hear this time of year: What do I get your kids for Christmas?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
psychologytoday.com

Circling: A Personal Perspective on Finding Genuine Connection

The goal of Circling is for a group to see the world through your eyes. People flourish under the influence of caring, curious, and non-judgmental attention. So does the connection between them. Circling involves as much unlearning of communication skills as learning them. “The tools we use to heal the...
FITNESS
Lima News

Gifts for the very online person in your life

Everyone’s internet experience is different, which means there’s no one way to be “very online.” This gift guide is our attempt to address that. For some, online-ness means a nice laptop and phone cases. For others, it means being involved in social justice causes and supporting meaningful organizations. And in a lot of cases it means they’ve seen all the good memes before you.
RECIPES
abcnews4.com

Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything: Rheos

Looking for a local gift that gives back? Charleston-based Rheos just partnered with the South Carolina Aquarium to create limited edition turtle-inspired shades. 20% of sales go to their Sea Turtle Care Center!. Rheos Gear was founded by a husband and wife team after losing one two many pairs of...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Five Ways to Make Gift Cards More Personal

When in doubt while holiday shopping, go with a gift card. Gift cards provide a convenient way to ensure people of all ages ultimately get something special. Even though gift cards are an easy option, like giving cash, they may seem like impersonal gifts. However, gift-givers can explore these ways to add a personal touch to the gift card.
RETAIL
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
extratv

Find Great Gift Ideas with Joyus Boutique

The savings continue with this week’s Joyus Boutique deals!. Save time and money with this premium IPL device that’s a great replacement for laser hair removal that you can safely use at home to achieve smooth skin anywhere. It's not too late to grab a drone for gifting, and this one has GPS plus movement tracking to make capturing amazing 4K footage easier than ever. Keep an eye on your health with this budget-friendly fitness watch. In addition to tracking steps, it monitors real-time data including temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and blood oxygen level.
SHOPPING
thexboxhub.com

Find your personal treasures in Trash Quest

For any game involving collecting rubbish – or trash for those across the pond – there is only one animal up to the job. That’s right, the old trash panda itself, the raccoon! Trapped on a space station, can you navigate this little raccoon to the piles and piles of trash? I mean, treasure. Trash Quest is available now on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ilovetheupperwestside.com

A Special Offer at a Stunning Space: Dakota Personal Training

Dakota Personal Training & Pilates has been a long-time favorite on the UWS, at its previous 72nd Street location for close to a decade. In October 2020, founder and owner Penny Smart relocated her business to a beautiful, bright, airy fourth floor space at 162 West 72nd Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenue.
WORKOUTS
Lifehacker

15 Gifts You Won’t Find in Any Other Gift Guide

It’s that time of year again—when your search results are crowded with variations of “X Best Gift Ideas for Y”-style articles. And this seems like one of them, but it isn’t. Well, it is. But it isn’t. Because when you’re looking for quick assistance...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy