Xi says China, Russia should safeguard each other's security interests

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China and Russia should make more joint efforts to safeguard each other's security interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a video call on Wednesday.

Xi also told Putin that "certain international forces" are currently interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the guise of democracy, and "brutally" trampling on international law and recognised norms of international relations, according to Chinese state media.

