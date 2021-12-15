ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi says China, Russia should safeguard each other's security interests

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQb5U_0dNLgkQi00

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China and Russia should make more joint efforts to safeguard each other's security interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a video call on Wednesday.

Xi also told Putin that "certain international forces" are currently interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the guise of democracy, and "brutally" trampling on international law and recognised norms of international relations, according to Chinese state media.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ella Cao; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China would not fear confrontation with the United States but would welcome cooperation if it is mutually beneficial, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Problems in the U.S.-China relationship were down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said in a speech,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia presses for urgent U.S. response on security guarantees

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it urgently needed a response from the United States on its sweeping security demands and again warned of a possible Russian military response unless it saw political action to assuage its concerns. Moscow, which has unnerved the West with a troop...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Business Insider

Taiwan's 'SEALs' would be on the frontline of a war with China. Here's how they'd try to hold off an invasion.

China has ramped up its pressure on Taiwan, vowing to reabsorb what it views as a breakaway province. If China did invade, Taiwan would be facing a technologically and numerically superior military. Taiwan's special-operations units, especially the 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion, would be on the frontline. The Chinese military ramped...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China present unified front amid rising tensions with West

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries’ increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their “model” relations during a video call on December 15.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Russia
realcleardefense.com

China and Russia's Hypersonic Arsenals

In recent years, an arms race unlike any since the Cold War has begun to manifest, with the world’s most powerful nations competing to field the first, the most powerful, or the most capable hypersonic weapons. Hypersonic, while sounding like a term invented for a kid’s TV show about...
CHINA
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy