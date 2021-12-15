Romantic Detail From Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Christmas Card That Many Missed

(MR PICS/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM)

This year’s annual Christmas card from Prince William and Kate Middleton has made the rounds, and there is a tiny but adorable detail a lot of fans of the royal family have noticed. It is small, but it speaks volumes for the growth and love of these two. It may have been a very tough year for them, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at their charming Christmas card and accompanying photo.

The last two years have been a true whirlwind for the royal family. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s well-publicized time with Oprah Winfrey to Prince Phillip’s death to the news that Queen Elizabeth was fairly sick this year, they have had little time to rest between each upheaval. If we are judging from the annual Christmas card that William and Kate have just sent out, the year has only made them all grow stronger and closer as a result. In this case, physically closer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to their social media accounts to share the yearly snap of her family for their Christmas card, and some keen-eyed observers noticed something they had not often seen in a royal Christmas photo before. Intimacy.

The family, all dressed in summer gear and sitting outside in Jordan, where Middleton spent some of her youth when her father was based there for work and where the family took a private vacation earlier this year. The family is donned in soft earth tones, with Middleton’s olive dress striking a perfect balance with William’s brown polo shirt. But what makes this photo stand out is the simple fact that the duchess has her hand on William’s leg and the duke is reciprocating the action.

While it may be a small act of public affection, it stands in testimony to the fact that no matter what you throw at these two, they can always take it, grow, and always manage to continue to shine by each other’s side, despite whatever else may be going on.