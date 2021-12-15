ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Silicom Ltd. (SILC) PT Raised to $65 at Needham & Company

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) to $65.00...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c, Updates Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $334.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $314.62 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) at Overweight

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Benjamin Sherlund initiates coverage on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $10.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Offerpad Solutions Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Offerpad Solutions Inc. click here. Shares of Offerpad...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EQRx, Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: BERNS PAUL L

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades Teradata (TDC) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews upgraded Teradata (NYSE: TDC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) PT Raised to $48 at JMP Securities

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the price target on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) to $48.00 (from $44.00) while maintaining a Market Outperform rating on the expanding Ji Xing cardiovascular partnership.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CIENA (CIEN) PT Raised to $88 at Jefferies Following Meetings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst George Notter raised the price target on CIENA (NYSE: CIEN) to $88.00 (from $85.00) while maintaining a Buy rating after catching up with Ciena management for a deeper discussion of their long-term business opportunities. The...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nordson (NDSN) PT Raised to $290 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky raised the price target on Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) to $290.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) PT Raised to $49 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson raised the price target on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) to $49.00 (from $42.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matt Biegler raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) to $100.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $400 as Wolfe Research Sees the Company as the Cleanest Security Name

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $400.00 (from $325.00) after the company reported a solid set of 1Q22 results to kick off FY22 with both calculated billings and revenue coming in ahead of consensus and growth accelerating from the previous quarter.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

OncoCyte Corp (OCX) PT Lowered to $5 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson lowered the price target on OncoCyte Corp (NASDAQ: OCX) to $5.00 (from $7.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

