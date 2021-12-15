ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Prices 25M Share Offering in Canada and the US at $8/sh

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In connection with its previously announced public offering of common shares in Canada and the United States (the “Offering”), BELLUS Health Inc. (TSX and Nasdaq: BLU) today announced that it has entered into...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clinigen Group PLC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:. (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror - Triley Bidco Limited. (e)...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blu#Canada#Sec#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Bellus Health Inc#Rbc Capital Markets#Lifesci Capital#H C Wainwright Co#Offering#Company
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Prices 4.3M Share and Warrant Offering at $17.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,157,144 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,142,856 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001. The public offering price of each share of common stock is $17.50 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $17.4999 per underlying share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $75.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax. In addition, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by Syndax. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Prices 44.7M Stock and Warrant Offering at $0.39/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,700,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 44,700,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.39 per one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.39 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Abeona. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Prices 3.08M Share Offering at $57/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering of 3,084,210 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering") at a public offering price of $57.00 per share. This amount includes 2,500,000 shares offered by Focus for its own account and 584,210 shares being offered by Focus on behalf of certain of the existing unitholders of Focus Financial Partners, LLC ("Focus LLC"), its operating subsidiary. Focus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 462,631 shares of Focus' Class A common stock. The Offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Legend Biotech (LEGN) Prices 7.5M Share Offering at $40/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $40.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Legend Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Legend Biotech. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ampio Pharma (AMPE) Prices 25M Direct Share and Warrant Offering at $0.90/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 25,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock ( the "Shares") and warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Warrants" and, together with the Shares, the "Securities") at a combined purchase price of $0.90 per Share in a registered direct offering. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Seacoast Commerce Bank (CCB) Prices 740K Share Offering at $40.50/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 740,742 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $40.50 per share. Coastal also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 111,111 shares of its common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Veris Residential, Inc (VRE) Announces $200M At-The-Market Share Offering Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced the establishment of an At-The-Market share offering program (the "ATM Program") through which the company may issue and sell, from time to time, up to $200 million shares of its common stock. The company intends to use net proceeds from any sales of the shares under the ATM Program for general corporate purposes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Samsara Inc (IOT) IPO Opens 8% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) opened for trading at $24.90 after pricing 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, the top-end of the expected range.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDBU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDBU), a blank check company sponsored by XPDI Sponsor II LLC and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and trade under the ticker symbol “XPDBU” beginning December 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “XPDB” and “XPDBW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Announces 34.6M Share Direct Offering at $0.3326/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exicure, Inc.® (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 34,576,068 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 17,288,034 shares of the Company’s common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.3326 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.2701 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Nisun International (NISN) Prices 19.25M Share and Warrant Offering at $4/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through the integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 19.25 million Class A common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A common shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company to be $77 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same $4.00 price per share as the common shares, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Energy Focus (EFOI) Announces 1.28M Share Private Placement at $3.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, and developer of a range of UV-C disinfection products, today announced that it has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1,278,413 shares of the Company’s common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 1,278,413 shares of common stock, in combinations of one share (or one pre-funded warrant) and one warrant for a combined purchase price of $3.52, in a private placement priced at-the-market under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Subject to certain ownership limitations, the warrants are exercisable upon issuance. Each warrant is exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $3.52 (as adjusted from time to time in accordance with the terms thereof) and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ERYTECH (ERYP) Announces 769K Direct Offering at $10.20/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Armistice, a health-care focused institutional and accredited investor, for the purchase and sale of 769,608 units (“Units”), each Unit consisting of four ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (each an “ADS”) and three warrants, each to purchase one ordinary share (each a “Warrant”), in a registered direct offering to specified categories of investors, described below. The subscription price for one Unit is $10.20 (€9.04), corresponding to $2.55(€2.26) per ADS and associated 0.75 warrant. Each ADS represents the right to receive one ordinary share, €0.10 nominal value, of the Company. The Warrants have an exercise price of €2.83 ($3.19) per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire two years from the issuance date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Information Analysis Incorporated (IAIC) Announces 3.3M Share Offering at $3.04/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Information Analysis Incorporated (NASDAQ: IAIC) today announced it has obtained subscriptions for the sale of 3,289,525 Units at a price of $3.04 per Unit in a private investment in public equity financing (“PIPE”). Each Unit consists of a share of $0.01 par value common stock of the Company (“Common Stock”) and the right to receive a warrant exercisable for .20 shares of common stock which equates to one share for every five Units purchased. Each such warrant is exercisable commencing January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2026 at a price of $4.50 for each whole share. The price per Unit was determined using the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price from November 26, 2021 to and including December 2, 2021.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy