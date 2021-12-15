BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Prices 25M Share Offering in Canada and the US at $8/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, and developer of a range of UV-C disinfection products, today announced that it has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1,278,413 shares of the Company’s common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 1,278,413 shares of common stock, in combinations of one share (or one pre-funded warrant) and one warrant for a combined purchase price of $3.52, in a private placement priced at-the-market under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Subject to certain ownership limitations, the warrants are exercisable upon issuance. Each warrant is exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $3.52 (as adjusted from time to time in accordance with the terms thereof) and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO