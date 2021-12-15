AbbVie's (ABBV) RINVOQ Granted FDA Approval for Active Psoriatic Arthritis

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in children ages 4 to less than 12 years. This approval expands the previously approved use of Oxbryta to treat SCD in patients ages 12 years and older in the United States. The FDA also approved GBT’s separate New Drug Application (NDA) for Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets for oral suspension, a new dispersible, once-daily tablet dosage form suitable for patients ages 4 to less than 12 years as well as for older patients who have difficulty swallowing whole tablets. Oxbryta is the first and only approved medicine that directly targets sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of the sickling and destruction of red blood cells in SCD.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO