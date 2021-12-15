ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AbbVie's (ABBV) RINVOQ Granted FDA Approval for Active Psoriatic Arthritis

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis...

www.streetinsider.com

#Abbvie#Arthritis#Abbv#Rinvoq
