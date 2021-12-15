ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seacoast Commerce Bank (CCB) Prices 740K Share Offering at $40.50/sh

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 740,742 shares of its common stock at a price...

StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clinigen Group PLC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:. (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror - Triley Bidco Limited. (e)...
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Prices 4.3M Share and Warrant Offering at $17.50/sh

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,157,144 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,142,856 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001. The public offering price of each share of common stock is $17.50 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $17.4999 per underlying share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $75.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax. In addition, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by Syndax. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Prices 44.7M Stock and Warrant Offering at $0.39/sh

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,700,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 44,700,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.39 per one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.39 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Abeona. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Prices 1.62M Share US IPO at $12.35/sh

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the Offering) of 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, at an initial public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.
StreetInsider.com

Legend Biotech (LEGN) Prices 7.5M Share Offering at $40/sh

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing two ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $40.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Legend Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Legend Biotech. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Prices 3.08M Share Offering at $57/sh

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering of 3,084,210 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering") at a public offering price of $57.00 per share. This amount includes 2,500,000 shares offered by Focus for its own account and 584,210 shares being offered by Focus on behalf of certain of the existing unitholders of Focus Financial Partners, LLC ("Focus LLC"), its operating subsidiary. Focus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 462,631 shares of Focus' Class A common stock. The Offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Ampio Pharma (AMPE) Prices 25M Direct Share and Warrant Offering at $0.90/sh

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 25,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock ( the "Shares") and warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Warrants" and, together with the Shares, the "Securities") at a combined purchase price of $0.90 per Share in a registered direct offering. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Announces 8.24M Share Private Placement at $0.425/sh

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body's natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, announced today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to issue, in a private placement, 8,235,297 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,235,297 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.425 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds to Histogen of approximately $3.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.425 per share of common stock, will be exercisable commencing six months and one day following the date of issuance for a period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.
StreetInsider.com

SurgePays, Inc (SURG) Prices Upsized 4.6M Share Offering at $4.30/sh, Effectuates 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Uplists to Nasdaq

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a blockchain fintech company building a next generation supply chain network that offers wholesale goods and financial services for the underbanked more cost efficiently than traditional distribution models, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,600,000 units at a price to the public of $4.30 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.73 and an expiration date of three years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2021, under the symbols "SURG" and "SURGW," respectively. SurgePays expects to receive gross proceeds of $19.78 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse split is 86882L204.
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Prices 12.5M Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company” or “Leslie’s”) (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock (the “Offering”) by certain of the Company’s non-management stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. Settlement is scheduled for December 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Announces 34.6M Share Direct Offering at $0.3326/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exicure, Inc.® (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 34,576,068 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 17,288,034 shares of the Company’s common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.3326 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.2701 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Prices 3.31M Share Offering at $3.45/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System, that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,313,827 shares of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price to the public of $3.45 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, and to certain investors in lieu of Ordinary Shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,034,000 Ordinary Shares at a price to the public of $3.449 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the Ordinary Shares less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 652,173 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about December 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Nisun International (NISN) Prices 19.25M Share and Warrant Offering at $4/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through the integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 19.25 million Class A common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A common shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company to be $77 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same $4.00 price per share as the common shares, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) Announces 3M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $15,000,000 of gross proceeds to Sidus Space, Inc.
