Business

Dollar turns down in risk-on pivot as Fed chair talks policy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Traders embraced and then turned way from the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as initial enthusiasm for higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve turned into confidence to take more risk with stocks and other currencies. The U.S. dollar index rose as much as 0.3% right...

www.streetinsider.com

Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
Jerome Powell
StreetInsider.com

Dollar recovers some overnight losses; euro extends gains

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recouped some overnight losses and the euro gained for a second day on Tuesday as risk sentiment recovered partially after a selloff in global markets. Major currencies held within well-worn trading ranges, however, as a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant forced...
investing.com

Inflation Policy Pivot Concludes Spotty Year For Fed

Much of the media is describing the Federal Reserve’s shift to tightening monetary policy, announced last week , as a pivot, which is a graceful word that sounds so much better than “botched call.”. Critics question whether there has been enough of a shift to address the problem...
marketpulse.com

Risk aversion lifts the US dollar

There’s something to be said for being the least-ugly horse in the glue factory, and the US dollar seems to be that horse right now. On Friday, risk aversion saw the dollar index soar by 0.65% to 96.67, before edging lower to 96.60 in Asia. Chief losers were the low yielders, notably the euro and the yen. The incipient rally in the world’s most popular sentiment indicators, the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, was also quickly snuffed out. US treasury yields are falling in Asia today, indicative of haven flows continuing in US bonds, and that alone should limit US dollar pullbacks. 96.00 and 97.00 should contain the dollar index nicely this week, with a daily close above or below signalling the US dollar’s next directional move.
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
Seattle Times

The Fed attacks inflation, with risks in tow

In the 1970s, we suffered through “stagflation” — a stagnant economy and high inflation. Now, for a few months at least, we experienced “boomflation” — a booming economy and high inflation. Consider: Household savings are up. The median balance of household checking accounts was...
Bloomberg

The Fed's Pivot Isn't Strong Enough, Says Summers

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s pivot this week toward addressing elevated inflation more quickly is insufficient, and that policy makers are acting like they still believe that price gains will slow substantially on their own. He's on "Wall Street Week" with David Westin. (Source: Bloomberg)
rismedia.com

Forget COVID: Fed Pivots to Focus on Inflation Concerns

The Federal Reserve is queuing up to make more aggressive moves in the coming years, a departure from the easing-in strategy it implemented amid the pandemic to incentivize economic recovery. While Fed officials voted to hold rates near zero on Wed., Dec. 15, the latest projections are an about face...
investing.com

Dollar Down, BOE and ECB Follow Fed’s Hawkish Lead While BOJ Stays Put

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia, remaining under pressure as investors digest a surprise interest rate hike from the Bank of England (BOE), and the European Central Bank (ECB) adopted a more hawkish stance. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a...
StreetInsider.com

Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, is reflected on an electronic board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to...
morningbrew.com

Fed makes a hawkish pivot in a bid to tame inflation

Yesterday, the Fed flipped the bird: It signaled a major pivot from a dovish monetary policy (keeping interest rates low, letting the economy run hot) to a hawkish strategy (raising interest rates, slowing down economic growth) in a bid to tamp down surging consumer prices. The central bank said it...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
wealthmanagement.com

Fed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation Pivot

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to end their asset-buying program earlier and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting. Heralding one of the most hawkish policy pivots in years,...
BUSINESS

