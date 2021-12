The proposed solar power project in Brown County is now under construction. The project is being built in the southwest corner of the county. The solar farm is a project of IP Radian Solar of San Francisco, California. It was first proposed in 2019. The Brookesmith Independent School District applied to the State of Texas for a Chapter 313 Appraised Value Limitation in July of that year. With approval of that application from the State, the Brookesmith ISD Board of Trustees voted in January 2020 to create a “Radian Reinvestment Zone,” which allows for an appraisal value limitation agreement between the District and IP Radian.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO