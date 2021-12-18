ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Announces Long-Term Base Dividend Growth Plan

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northern Oil and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.15; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.12. The dividend will...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2022, to stockholders of record...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ennis (EBF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 5.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ennis (NYSE: EBF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on January...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Altria Group (MO) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 8.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Altria Group (NYSE: MO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nog#Oil And Gas#Dividend#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Northern Oil And Gas#Nyse American
StreetInsider.com

AMCON Distributing (DIT) Declares $5.00 Special Dividend; 2.6% Yield

AMCON Distributing (NYSE: DIT) declared a special dividend of $5.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 22, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.6 percent. For a dividend history...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) January option prices bid into quarter results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) January 10 straddle priced for a move of +/- 15% into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell on December 21.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amen Properties, Inc. (AMEN) Declares $7.50 Quarterly Dividend; 7.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amen Properties, Inc. (OTC: AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend of $7.50 per share, or $30 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 23,...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Buy-Rated Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Under $10

The oil and gas companies have gained significantly this year due to rebounding demand and OPEC’s supply cuts. Goldman Sachs Group anticipates high oil demand in the upcoming years. This should bode well for oil and gas infrastructure stocks NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Geospace (GEOS). These stocks are currently trading under $10 and are buy-rated in our proprietary rating system.The oil and gas sector has registered a stellar recovery in 2021. As the year draws to a close, the oil market seems to be on a better footing, and the surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to slow down temporarily but not derail oil recovery. Global oil demand is set to increase 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and by 3.3 mb/d in 2022 and return to pre-pandemic levels, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
pulse2.com

Worthington Industries Stock (WOR): Quarterly Dividend Announced

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) has announced a quarterly dividend. These are the details. The board of directors of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. This dividend is payable on March 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022. And Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend; 5.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, or $5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AES Corp (AES) Acquires Community Energy Solar

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced the acquisition of leading US solar developer, Community Energy Solar, LLC (Community Energy). AES has signed PPAs to deliver 4 GW of renewables in the US this year and the acquisition of Community Energy will further bolster the Company's future expansion efforts with a strong pipeline and skilled development workforce.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Declares $0.07 Special Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC) declared a special dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 22,...
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Acadia's (ACAD) sNDA Resubmission is Risky Strategy, Outlook for Nuplazid in ADP Remains Highly Uncertain - Raymond James

Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ: ACAD) has recently announced that it plans to resubmit its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for pimavanserin ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Announces Strategic Enterprise Agreement and a Long-Term Cultivation Equipment Contract

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced the signing of two new contracts involving long-time urban-gro clients.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy