So far, curious JRPG fans have gotten a look at both the heroes and the villains of Monark, but little has been seen of the actual gameplay so far. That’s still mostly true even with today’s trailer, but at least RPG players can now have some idea how the game will play and what it’ll look like. If one checks out said trailer below, they can get a taste of its soundtrack too.

