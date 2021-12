China appears to be blinking in the face of slowing growth next year, trimming 5 basis points of its 1-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) to 3.80%, while leaving the 5-year LPR unchanged. Far more loans are based on the 1-year LPR than the 5-year, so the move is a concrete signal that China is moving into supportive monetary policy. That was reinforced by yet another notably weaker than expected yuan fixing versus the US dollar this morning.

