Review of the 65W & 120W Kovol GaN Charging Mate chargers - 65W and 120W version that have 2 Power Delivery (PD) USB-C and 2 USB-A quick charging ports. Fighting for space on a surge protector is never fun. And with so many devices (smartphones, tablets, and laptops) requiring charge time, it’s a wonder that we don’t have surge protectors with 20-30 plugs built-in. But that would be silly, right? What is more efficient is to have a charging hub that can take the space of 4 plugs, and that is precisely what the 65W and 120W Kovol GaN Charging Mate Chargers do. With two wattage outputs to choose from, Kovol allows you to power up to four devices at once, using just a single plug. (*Disclosure below.)

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO