ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Polk Audio unleashes its first Dolby Atmos soundbar

By Ben Patterson
TechHive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolk Audio is no stranger to the soundbar market, including models with built-in Alexa and virtual 3D sound. But Polk hasn’t had a Dolby Atmos-enabled model in its soundbar lineup–until now. Available today for $399, the Polk Audio Signa S4 is the fourth soundbar in Polk Audio’s...

www.techhive.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

How to choose the right wireless speaker for you

Wireless speakers were once notorious for prioritising convenience over sound quality – but the tide has long since turned. Retaining the ease of use, often vast and varied connectivity, and the compact, one-box designs that make them so popular, wireless speakers have evolved to deliver excellent sound quality – and the best are good enough to be classed as 'hi-fi' these days.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Sonos Now Support Amazon Music's Ultra HD Audio & Dolby Atmos

Sonos announced today that it now supports Ultra HD Audio and Dolby Atmos on Amazon Music. Giving Amazon Music users a better listening experience, and being able to fully immerse themselves in their music. You’ll want to make sure that you update your Sonos speakers to the latest software, which...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolby Atmos#Soundbar#Dolby Truehd#Polk Audio#Voiceadjust#Bass Adjust#Hdmi#Arc#Dts#Toslink
Business Insider

The 5 best soundbars of 2021 for clear and crisp TV audio

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. A soundbar is the perfect solution for anyone who wants a simple and convenient way to upgrade their TV audio experience. Even the best TVs on the market tend to have lackluster sound. After all, TVs are focused on picture quality, so built-in speakers are usually more of an afterthought than a priority.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Sonos Arc vs Bose Smart Soundbar 900: Atmos minimalism

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. So you’re ready to step into the world of Dolby Atmos, but you also have some limitations. You need something stylish and simple that won’t require running cables everywhere—and you’re equally interested in immersive, powerful, and detailed sound.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Dolby Atmos for Headphones app now available for $10.49 from Microsoft Store

Dolby Atmos for Headphones app enables your Windows 10 PC to deliver an immersive audio experience. You can now get this app for $10.49 (was $14.99). Dolby Atmos uses spatial audio to create a fuller, more immersive experience in games and movies. For games, Dolby Atmos lets you pinpoint enemies, and obstacles enabling you to enjoy more intense game experience. For movies and shows in Dolby Atmos, the sounds of people, music, and action will be delivered in a more immersive way,
CELL PHONES
pro-tools-expert.com

Top Sound Mixers Talk Dolby Atmos For Music

Dolby Atmos may have been around for a decade and Atmos for Music for several years, but Apple’s announcement of Spatial Audio support and the subsequent integration of Dolby Atmos into Logic Pro has brought Dolby Atmos for music to the front of many people’s minds for whom it previously wasn’t an issue.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
TechHive

Fluance Reference Surround Sound Home Theater 5.0 review: Better than any soundbar

Your TV’s built-in speakers can’t cut it. Even premium soundbars won’t match the ultimate experience of discrete surround-sound speakers. And when it comes to high performance in a high-value surround package, Fluance’s Reference 5.0 Surround Sound Home Theater 5.0 Channel Speaker system is among the most appealing packages you’ll find for less than $1,000.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is finally here with Android TV 11, Dolby Vision/Atmos, and more

In mid-2020, two models of the Mi TV Stick leaked before the official announcement. Unfortunately, the higher variant with 4K support did not see a release. Fast forward a year later, the 4K version emerged once again on FCC in September 2021. Almost three months from that, the streaming device now finally goes official with the new ‘Xiaomi’ branding.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Focal Sib Evo review: awesome Dolby Atmos from an affordable surround sound system

Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 speaker system deals. Focal SIB Evo 5.1.2 Home... Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. In this Focal Sib Evo review, we're looking at a set of surround sound speakers that have upfiring Dolby Atmos drivers built in to the units. The result is a super-simple 5.1.2-channel setup that’s designed to deliver high-quality immersive audio in one easy-to-install package.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

X-Sense Smart Video Doorbell VD2 review: Mundane looks, solid operation

The X-Sense Smart Video Doorbell VD2 is the budding smart home brand’s second porch-guardian effort (we never reviewed its earlier model). The VD2 is a capable if utilitarian offering that requires low-voltage wiring—there’s no battery option—but it otherwise has a solid feature set, including onboard storage.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

LG Introduces New S95QR Soundbar System for Immersive Audio

Ahead of CES 2022, LG Electronics is introducing its new premium soundbar speaker system, the S95QR, said to deliver an immersive audio experience for movies, music, and gaming. According to LG, this new soundbar outputs at 810W and delivers 9.1.5 channels of surround sound with its up-firing speakers. The company...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

OnePlus Buds Z2 boast Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.2 and 38-hour battery life

We'll get straight to the good part: the new Z2 true wireless earbuds from OnePlus boast a spec sheet worth reading at a very palatable price point – perhaps even AirPods alternatives worthy. These in-ears sport the same 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers found in the firm's pricier OnePlus Buds...
ELECTRONICS
techacute.com

What Are the Best Soundbars in 2022?

Soundbars are top-rated home audio products. Whether you’re looking for room-filling audio, better clarity of spoken conversations, or simply an easy way to upgrade your existing setup, soundbars can be quickly installed and give a lot of bang for your bucks. Are you looking to buy a new soundbar, or maybe you’re looking to purchase your first-ever soundbar? In our list, we are trying to point you towards some of the most prominent makers and models right now because soundbars can be a great way to upgrade your TV’s sound and to give you the theater-quality sound that you want in your living room or bedroom. Soundbars are also perfect for people who don’t have enough space for traditional speakers, especially if they live in an apartment with shared walls.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

VIZIO 2.0 SB3620n-H6 Home Treater Sound Bar with Bluetooth, Dolby Audio and DTS:X

VIZIO 2.0 SB3620n-H6 home treater sound bar is designed to elevate your entertaining experiece with built-in Dolby Audio and DTS:X, and it also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. The VIZIO 2.0 measures 36 x 3.25 x 2.21 inches and weighs 4 lbs. As shown in the images, with the slim and compact form factor, the soundbar fits under your HDTV well. Meanwhile, the solid black exterior shows off a low-profile, sleek modern look that blends well in any interior style.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Hype Republic Launches Dolby Atmos Room

Australia (December 16, 2021)—Post production facility Hype Republic on Australia’s Gold Coast has launched a new Dolby Atmos mix room outfitted with a Genelec 7.1.4 monitoring system, complemented by Genelec GLM Loudspeaker Manager software. “Hype Republic contacted us asking for an immersive solution for their new post-production studio,”...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Upward-Firing Soundbars

The LG S95QR soundbar has been announced by the brand as an immersive audio solution for home entertainment setups that will work to drastically enhance the experience within the space. The system makes use of 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology, and is paired with a series of upward-firing speakers...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy