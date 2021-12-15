Polk Audio unleashes its first Dolby Atmos soundbar

Soundbars are top-rated home audio products. Whether you’re looking for room-filling audio, better clarity of spoken conversations, or simply an easy way to upgrade your existing setup, soundbars can be quickly installed and give a lot of bang for your bucks. Are you looking to buy a new soundbar, or maybe you’re looking to purchase your first-ever soundbar? In our list, we are trying to point you towards some of the most prominent makers and models right now because soundbars can be a great way to upgrade your TV’s sound and to give you the theater-quality sound that you want in your living room or bedroom. Soundbars are also perfect for people who don’t have enough space for traditional speakers, especially if they live in an apartment with shared walls.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO