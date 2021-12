The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to all of this weekends college football action. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) break down each and every game on the college football slate. Did Cole Johnson and James Madison get robbed against Cam Miller and North Dakota State? Is Tommy Mellott and Montana State one of the best stories in all of college football this year? Can Montana State knock off North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship? How did Bailey Zappe and Western Kentucky shock the college football world in just one year? Did Kilani Sitake and BYU make the right decision to not play Jaren Hall? Will Deion Sanders look back at this years Celebration Bowl and wonder what if? Is the NIL already a great thing for college football? Is Jared Bernhardt and Ferris State winning their first D2 National Championship one of the best stories in football? Should Malik Willis and Liberty been given a better opponent than Eastern Michigan? Is Utah State and Cooper Legas on the verge of consistent greatness in the Mountain West? Levis Lewis and Louisiana win their 12th game in a row against Grant Wells and Marshall. We talk it all and more on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO