Presidential Election

Factbox: Chile’s presidential candidates on mining, pensions and LGBT rights

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile will go to the polls to elect a new president on Sunday, a stark choice between leftist former student protest leader Gabriel Boric and ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast. After a fragmented first-round vote, both candidates have shifted towards the center to attract moderate voters,...

abc17news.com

Leftist Gabriel Boric, 35, wins Chile’s presidential election

Leftist and former student leader Gabriel Boric, 35, will become Chile’s youngest President after he won a presidential runoff election on Sunday. With 99.95% of ballots counted, Boric won with 55.87% of the vote, securing victory over his right-wing opponent, Jose Antonio Kast, who trailed with 44.13%, according to the Electoral Service of Chile. Boric will be sworn in as President on March 11.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
audacy.com

Ex-protest leader well ahead in Chile's presidential vote

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A millennial former student protest leader looked headed to victory in Chile's presidential runoff Sunday following a bruising campaign pitting him against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump. With 50% of 46,887 polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric had 55% of the votes, compared to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Former student activist wins Chile’s presidential election

SANTIAGO, Chile — Gabriel Boric, a tattooed 35-year-old former student leader from the far south of Patagonia, has secured a crushing victory to become Chile’s president-elect. Boric narrowly lost the first round of the vote in November to far-right populist José Antonio Kast but managed to reverse his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gabriel Boric
The Independent

Fear of extremes driving voters in Chile presidential runoff

Chileans are electing their next president Sunday following a polarizing campaign between a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump and a millennial former student protest leader who promises to attack nagging inequality in Latin America's most advanced economy.José Antonio Kast, a lawmaker who has a history of defending Chile’s past military dictatorship, finished ahead in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes. That set up a head-to-head runoff against Gabriel Boric, who trailed him by about two percentage points.Whoever wins will be breaking precedent. Since the return of democracy three...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Chile's dark past hangs over presidential run-off

Andres Cohen bought his first cafe on Plaza Baquedano 18 years ago. The square in Santiago's city centre has traditionally been the focal point for important events - football wins, political rallies, a place of celebration. So it was a good money earner. But in the past two years, much...
POLITICS
AFP

'Fear of communism,' why Chile's rich vote right

In Santiago's upper-class neighborhood of Lo Barnechea with its Ferraris, mansions and luxury retailers, 51.68 percent of people voted for far-right, neoliberal candidate Jose Antonio Kast in Chile's first presidential election round in November. It is one of two neighborhoods out of dozens in greater Santiago where Kast, an apologist for Chile's brutal dictator Augusto Pinochet, amassed more than half the votes out of the seven candidates then in the race. His rival in Sunday's runoff, leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, won the most neighborhoods, mainly in middle-class areas, but did not break the 50-percent ceiling in any of them. Kast's defenders are vociferous in Lo Barnechea. The neighborhood is notable for also having gone against the stream last year to vote "No" in a referendum on whether Chile should approve a new constitution to replace the one enacted under Pinochet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fearing setback, Chile’s women may decide presidential race

When Chileans went to the polls last month, Elizabeth Padilla, like more than half of eligible voters in the South American country, stayed home, not feeling represented by any of the seven candidates on the ballot.But her apathy suddenly lifted when José Antonio Kast finished first. In recent days, as Chileans gear up for a runoff pitting the far-right candidate against leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, the 45-year-old artist has been hanging campaign posters in her downtown Santiago neighborhood and warning friends of what she sees as a serious threat to women if Kast wins.“We are four sisters and I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Literary Hub

Breaking the Cycle: Confronting Fascism in Chile’s Presidential Election

​Encountering the cyclical pendulum between authoritarianism and resistance, any writer who reads the history of Chile faces an ethical imperative to use their voice to counter the direct violence of fascism. The Chilean writer is also moved to speak out about the aggressions of social-democratic capitalism. Such is our debt to the literary history that spans from La Lira Popular to Pedro Lemebel, from Rosario Orrego to Diamela Eltit and Roberto Bolaño, from Marta Brunet to Manuel Rojas and José Donoso, among many others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Far-right candidate catches up in Chile's high-stakes election

Two new polls ahead of Sunday's presidential election in Chile show far-right former congressman Jose Antonio Kast threatening to eclipse his left-wing rival, Gabriel Boric. Why it matters: Chile has long been a byword for stability and prosperity in the region, but protests beginning in 2019 — sparked by a small hike in metro fares — thrust the country into a fierce debate over economic inequality and national identity. Two very different visions of Chile's future are on the ballot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Philadelphia

Meet Eric Zemmour, France's Far-Right Presidential Contender

Opinion polls project Zemmour getting 14% of the public vote in the first round of the French presidential vote due in April, and Marine Le Pen receiving 19%. Zemmour, a former TV pundit, is perhaps best known for his anti-immigration views — these are just some of the reasons why he's often compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
q957.com

Canada and others say patience running out with Iran over airliner talks

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain on Thursday said their patience with Iran was wearing thin over Tehran’s refusal to address demands for reparations after the downing of a passenger airliner last year. In a statement, a group representing ministers from the four nations said they...
WORLD

