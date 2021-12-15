ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing

How The Elf on the Shelf grew into a Christmas (and business) phenom

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all began with an elf named Fisbee. In the 1970s, when her three children were growing up, Carol Aebersold would place her childhood toy Fisbee in a new spot each day leading up to Christmas. The family lore was that Fisbee was watching over them, ready to report to Santa...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

‘Elf on the Shelf’ causing mayhem at Wildwood home

ST. LOUIS – A local mom is putting other parents to shame due to the amazing antics of the family’s Elf on the Shelf. Some of her recent Facebook posts have garnered thousands of likes on social media. On Wednesday, the Carney family’s three elves cut off 14 inches of Mindy Carney’s hair overnight. Her […]
WILDWOOD, MO
nymetroparents.com

These Are the 53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents

We asked for your best Elf on the Shelf ideas, and boy did you deliver! Whether you’re for or against Elf on the Shelf, one thing’s for certain: Our feeds are flooded with brilliant, easy, mischievous, laugh-out-loud ideas for your tiny visitor from the North Pole. In case...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Elf#Christmas Trees#Christmas Music#Santa#The Lumistella Co#Lumistella#The Associated Press
voiceofalexandria.com

Not on a shelf, but a stage; "Elf - the Musical" opens Thursday

(Alexandria, MN) I'm not sure the last time I've smiled as much during a performance. As someone in the media we get the privilege of seeing the Andria Theatre performances in advance. Admittedly it can sometimes be a bit odd without the rest of the crowd to laugh, cry and/or clap with, but in this instance, it did not matter. The latest show, "Elf - the Musical" was such a treat. As we sat there during last week's preview night, the production was still working through some set changes, light and sound cues, the actors were fine-tuning their entrances and exits, trying to remember their lines, yet,... after all it is still a rehearsal. None of that mattered; it was fantastic. "Elf" opens up this Thursday night to the theatre's fastest sellout in recent history, and perhaps ever. The theatre even added a ninth show on Wednesday December 15th, and almost immediately that sold out too. What is it about this show that is such a draw? I talked briefly with the show's director Donna Magnuson about it prior to Thursday's rehearsal.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
27 First News

Best Elf on the Shelf letter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “The Elf on the Shelf” is a bestselling children’s book and a holiday tradition for many families. Letters from the children’s elf make this holiday tradition engaging and fun for the whole family. There are several ways for an elf to send letters to their children. Letters such as Official Elf Reports are a top choice for their versatility and ability to be used year after year. However, there are a wide variety of options you should consider when shopping for an Elf on the Shelf letter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
localsyr.com

How To Make The Most of The ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Tradition

Elf on The Shelf has become an annual holiday tradition for many families but there are also some who aren’t so sold on the mischief that ensues. Parenting Expert Christina Van Ditto Warter knows all too well about the tradition. She and her family have their own scout elves and she says despite its stresses, they provide a lot of fun and joy for the whole family. So, in the spirit of the season, Christina is back with some of her own smart tips to consider when mapping out your elf antics this year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New Jersey 101.5

Where New Jersey keeps the “Elf on the Shelf”

If you're looking to find a place for the "Elf On The Shelf" you should definitely try the the Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, on December 23. That's when "The Elf On The Shelf; A Christmas Musical" comes for one day only with 2 shows at 2p and 6p.
RED BANK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
WBUR

Just say 'no' to the 'Elf on the Shelf'

“Mom, have you ever heard of something called an Elf On A Shelf?” my daughter asked. She was 7, it was December, and this was a question that I had been dreading for years. I knew the day would come, and now it had arrived. It was time to face the Elf and admit that I didn’t want him in my home.
KIDS
The Spokesman-Review

’Tis the season for Christmas classics: A list of the 10 (actually, 12) best holiday movies includes ‘Elf,’ ‘Klaus,’ ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Die Hard’

There’s nothing that puts me in a holiday season mood like seeing snow falling outside a window, a nice glass of hot-buttered rum and a comforting holiday movie on television. There are so many classics worth discussing, especially as the list seems to grow every year. I feel like...
MOVIES
Newsday

The elves are back! Creative Elf on the Shelf returns

The elves are back! Most Elf on the Shelf elves return to their families during what’s called Scout Elf Return Week, from Thanksgiving to Dec. 1, and they often arrive with some fanfare, from floating in on a hot-air balloon to riding in on a reindeer-pulled edible chocolate sleigh. Here’s...
CHRISTMAS
rochestermedia.com

Dear Crabby, Are There Any Alternatives to Elf on a Shelf?

My kids are getting to the age when a lot of their friends are doing Elf on a Shelf. Personally, I’m not a fan, but I’d love to still do something fun. Do you have any suggestions for alternative ideas?. Thanks!. Elfie Noëlle. Dear Elfie Noëlle,
ENTERTAINMENT
WQAD

Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical coming to Adler Theatre in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's holiday time, and a musical coming to the Adler Theatre is sure to get you feeling festive. The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will be at the Adler Saturday, December 18th. There will be be only one showing, at 2:00 pm. There was originally going to be two showings, one at 2:00 pm and one at 6:00 pm. According to the Adler Theatre, the 6:00 pm performance has been canceled and Refunds are available.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Elf of the Shelf is coming to the Adler

“Elf of the Shelf” has become a holiday tradition for many families and now the magic is being brought to the stage. Writer and Lyricist Sara Wordsworth joined us via Zoom to talk about this weekend’s upcoming performance at the Adler Theater. For more information visit elfontheshelfmusical.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
KABC

Elf On The Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is returning to Los Angeles this holiday. After last year’s sold out event, Santa Claus is asking for your help in building his sleigh for this Christmas. Gather your crew and come on over to help Santa with his quest, and also explore and enjoy many out door activities. Due to the pandemic a few regulations will be implied for anyone visiting the grounds. Tickets prices start at 19-dollars-with ninety-five cents for children, and 24-dollars-with ninety-five cents for adults. The event will run through January 2nd, and will be closed on Christmas Day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times Union

Photos: Readers share their Elf on the Shelf antics

We know that little elf who has been sneaking into homes since 2005 can be higher maintenance than a puppy and a newborn (human) combined. In some households, he disrupts sleep, expands an already lengthy "to-do" list and challenges creativity. But really, if your Elf on the Shelf turned to...
ANIMALS
diyinspired.com

Free Elf on the Shelf Printables

Elf clothes, and pets, and clothes for pets are everywhere! Since I’m so gung-ho about this Christmas tradition, I thought I’d put together FREE Elf on the Shelf printables I have made for easy access. The free elf on the shelf printables you’ll find here are:. Elf...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ourquadcities.com

Elf on the Shelf teams with First Responders Children’s Foundation for toy drive

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical and First Responders Children’s Foundation are hosting very special toy drive to bring a very happy holiday season to some QC kids. The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical’s Ambassadors, Santa’s Merry Messenger and Elf friend, will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations December 9 at the Adler Theatre. Those donating a minimum of a $5.00 toy will receive a free children’s ticket (maximum 2 per family) to the Saturday, December 18, 2:00 p.m. performance at the Adler Theatre. Santa’s Elf will be available for photos with children of all ages intermittingly throughout the event.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy