Ryan Economy of Engie Solar presents a check

Two local Honda dealerships have presented two local food banks in the Mahoning and Shenango Valley with $1,000 checks. Apoltolakis Honda presented the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley with a $1,000 check. Shenango Honda presented the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County with a $1,000 check as...
The United Way of Logan County wishes to thank the newly formed Chieftain Pride Ambassadors of Bellefontaine Middle School. The group presented United Way of Logan County with a check yesterday for $1,128.85, representing the money they raised in a school-wide coin war. They are earmarking their gift to the...
As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
Representatives of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration, presented a check in the sum of $27,327.74 to Superintendent, Karen Maguire for the benefit of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School at their Franklin, MA facility. Through a proven and...
— AARP Foundation has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based tax preparation service. Volunteers may sign up to assist taxpayers either in person or virtually, with a number of roles available. Mary Lou Foster, local AARP Foundation Tax Aide said volunteers are needed...
By Crystal McGough ARGO – Roland Collins, of the Central Alabama Building Trades Union, presented a check for $1,000 to the Argo Fire Department at the Argo City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. “Mr. Collins, everyone knows, every year as long as I can remember, has given a check to the Argo Fire […]
NATiVE Solar is not only changing the way we see and use energy but they are also accelerating solar jobs and green career pathways. Casey Skaugen, Regional Operations Manager at NATiVE Solar, shared more about his career progression and recent promotion, along with recommendations to get started in the solar industry.
Tim Cavender, director of public affairs for Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services and a local Santa Claus, recently presented Toys for Tots with a $3,550 check and over a dozen boxes of new toys. Cavender, along with his wife, Pam, rode the sleigh as Mr. and Mrs. Claus during the...
BAKER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice traveled to East Hardy Early Middle School in Baker today, presenting students and staff with a $50,000 check as winners in Round 3 of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes. The Governor brought along his pet English Bulldog and...
(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander was recently named as one of 25 American small towns to receive a T-Mobile Hometown Grant, in the amount of $50,000. The City applied for the grant in December of 2020, which was authorized at the October 12th City Council meeting, and will help fund the proposed Popo Agie River Park.
North Scott Junior High School students signed a charter to establish the school's first FFA program Wednesday.
PELHAM – On Thursday night, Dec. 2 at the Pelham Senior Center, the American Legion Post 555 was presented with a check for $8,000 from the University of Alabama Hockey Committee. “It was a great honor to have a great group of young adults step up to give back...
Terry Gray, lead organizer for the Dare County Motorsports Charity Group (DCMCG), presented Sandy Pace, director of the Virginia Tillett Center in Manteo, with a $25,000 charitable donation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held on Monday, December 6, 2021. The funds were raised during DCMCG’s...
The fourth annual Truck Full of Hope food drive is underway at Taylor Chevrolet in Hermitage. This year, as an added surprise, the dealership presented a $5,000 check to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County (CFWMC) to support the mission. CFWMC Executive Director, Rebecca Page says she is humbled...
