92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Adrienne Biscardi of. Manchester Township High School as the Student of the Week. Ranked third in her class she is President of the National Honor Society, President of the Executive Student Government Association, and President of the Cultural Awareness Club. Adrienne was recognized as the History & English Student of the Year, participated in the Girls State program, and is a three-sport athlete, serving as captain of the girl's tennis team as well as the indoor and outdoor track teams.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO