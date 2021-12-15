Second place

WASHINGTON — The federal government next month will start mailing at-home Covid test kits for free to any U.S. household that requests one, a senior administration official said, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus contributes to a spike in new cases. The White House is preparing to ship...
Washington — Republican Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said Tuesday that he will not comply with an information and meeting request from the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, sent Perry a letter on Monday...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury resumed deliberations Tuesday in the trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. The jury met for about five hours Monday and resumed deliberating...
London – The ruler of Dubai was ordered by a British court Tuesday to pay $730 million dollars to his ex-wife and their children in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history. Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, 47, fled to the U.K. in 2019 saying she...
Chris Noth has been fired from the CBS drama "The Equalizer" amid allegations of sexual assault by two women in 2004 and 2015. "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," CBS and Universal Television said in a joint statement to CBS News. Noth, who...
The White House tweeted on Monday about a new member of the family: A puppy named Commander. The White House confirmed to CBS News that the Bidens will also be welcoming a cat in January. In a video posted to President Joe Biden's account, the president welcomes the dog to...
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called out the "crazy" threats made against him by Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters, saying the conservative provocateur should "be fired on the spot." The nation's top infectious disease doctor, appearing on CNN's "New Day," was responding to comments Watters made over the weekend...
