Determinants of falls after stroke based on data on 5065 patients from the Swedish VÃ¤ststroke and Riksstroke Registers

By Carina U. Persson
Cover picture for the articleWe aimed to identify determinants in acute stroke that are associated with falls during the stroke unit stay. In order to enable individualized preventive actions, this knowledge is fundamental. Based on local and national quality register data on an unselected sample of 5065 stroke patients admitted to a stroke unit at...

