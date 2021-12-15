HIGHLIGHTS - LSU vs. Northwestern State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men's basketball returns to Reed Arena for the first time in three weeks as it hosts Northwestern State on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Fresh off an 83-73 victory at Oregon State on Saturday, the Aggies enter the fray with an 8-2 ledger. Against the Beavers, Texas A&M was led by Wade Taylor IV, who scored a season-high 19 points and buried five 3-pointers. Following his standout performance, the Lancaster, Texas, native was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.
