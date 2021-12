Aker BP and its partners have made investment decisions for the development of the Hanz oil and gas discovery in production licence (PL) 028 B in the Norwegian North Sea. With an estimated investment of $363m (Nkr3.3bn), the project will reuse some of the subsea production systems from the Jette field to reduce the environmental impact, while also strengthening economics.

