UCM Extends Best’s Contract Through 2026

By Townsquare Sedalia
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 5 days ago
Demonstrating its continued confidence in President Roger Best’s leadership, the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors has extended the top UCM administrator’s employment contract through June 30, 2026. Board action was taken during its closed session on Dec. 10. Best’s new contract becomes effective Jan. 1,...

albertus.edu

Albertus Magnus College Board of Trustees Extends President Camille’s Contract

Tenure as College’s 14th President to Run Through 2026. – Albertus Magnus College’s Board of Trustees has announced a contract extension for President Marc M. Camille, Ed.D., for the next five years – through 2026. In a letter to the College Community, Board Chairman Vincent Petrini stated, “During his initial five-year tenure serving as the College’s 14th President, Dr. Camille has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and articulated an exciting vision for Albertus Magnus as we move toward our centennial celebration in 2025. My Trustee colleagues and I are delighted that Dr. Camille will continue in his presidency over these next five years. Since his arrival in June 2017, Dr. Camille always has led the College with its Dominican mission and values front and center, and has been committed to engaged leadership, listening and learning from all members of the Albertus community as well as those external to the College. Even during the nearly two years we all have dealt with the myriad challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Camille has been unwavering in his community-focused leadership that has prioritized the health and well-being of our Albertus family members.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

School board extends contract for APS superintendent

The Atlanta Board of Education extended the contract of Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring through the 2023-2024 school year at its Monday meeting. “We greatly appreciate the work that she and her team are doing and have done for our students and families in Atlanta Public Schools,” said Board Chair Jason Esteves. “Dr. Herring is someone […] The post School board extends contract for APS superintendent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
ucmo.edu

Forbes 2021 America’s Top Colleges List Includes UCM

WARRENSBURG, MO – Business and industry magazine giant and digital content producer Forbes recently released its 2021 rankings of the top 600 universities in the United States. The list, conducted and published by the company, includes the University of Central Missouri, which ranked 530 among all public and private institutions.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Health Sciences Holds Commencement, Pinning Ceremony

State Fair Community College celebrated 53 Health Sciences students with a commencement, pinning ceremony and awards on Dec. 13 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus. Twenty-five students received their Associate of Applied Science in Nursing (RN) degrees and 26 received Professional Certificates in Practical Nursing...
SEDALIA, MO
#Ucm#Florida State University#Honors College#Georgia College#Ucm Board#Alumni Foundation#U S News World Report
wjbc.com

Heartland awarded $1 million Workforce Equity Grant

NORMAL-The Illinois Community College Board has awarded Heartland Community College with a $1,050,000 Workforce Equity Initiative Grant to support programs and support. The grant engages African american, Latinx, and low-income learners to get career training that can move them quickly into the workforce. Director of Public Information at HCC, Steve...
NORMAL, IL
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

UCM’s World Record Confirmed

After a thorough review of video, photographs and other supporting materials, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ has confirmed that the University of Central Missouri now officially holds the title for the largest ridden parade of mules. This record-setting achievement was reached with the help of 50 mules and their riders during...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSF Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Deadline February 1

The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2022. The application form can be found on the Fair’s website. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SHS Yearbook Staff Receives National Award

The Sacred Heart Yearbook Staff for the 2020-2021 school year received national recognition as a recipient of the Jostens National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award at the silver level. To be considered for the award, the yearbook staff has to meet specific criteria in the areas of creating an inclusive...
EDUCATION
106.3 WORD

Omicron variant found at Upstate university

An Upstate University is reporting findings of the newest covid strain. On Monday, Clemson University announced its first wave of cases of the Omicron variant. Clemson’s press release says they detected the variant in samples collected at a lab.
COLLEGES
CBS Denver

DU Students To Submit 2 Negative COVID Tests Before Returning For Spring Semester

DENVER (CBS4) – With the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the University of Denver is taking a preventative step to maintain in-person learning in the spring semester. They will require two negative on-campus COVID-19 test results from everyone at the school. The first test will allow students and faculty to access buildings, and the second test will need to be “completed shortly after the first test,” and will allow the community to stay on campus. Testing is to continue as it did in the fall semester. (credit: CBS) In-person activities start Jan. 5 for undergraduates and Jan. 7 for graduate students. Below is a testing...
DENVER, CO
thecutoffnews.com

Miles College Extends President's Contract

FAIRFIELD, ALABAMA - The Miles College Board of Trustees voted to extend the contract. of President Bobbie Knight to run through May 2024. Trustees conducted President Knight's performance review prior to the October 2021 board. meeting and in that meeting voted to extend her contract an additional two years. Knight...
COLLEGES
KIX 105.7

UCM’s World Record Confirmed

After a thorough review of video, photographs and other supporting materials, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ has confirmed that the University of Central Missouri now officially holds the title for the largest ridden parade of mules. This record-setting achievement was reached with the help of 50 mules and their riders during...
WARRENSBURG, MO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jacksonville school superintendent's contract essentially extended until retirement

A new five-year contract effectively will keep Steve Ptacek as Jacksonville School District 117's superintendent until his retirement. The district's school board approved the agreement Wednesday. Ptacek will received a base salary of $194,400 for the 2021-22 school year, with raises built in for the contract's duration. The contract includes...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

