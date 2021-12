If 2020 was the shocker (first) year of the pandemic and all that it entailed, then perhaps 2021 was the year of Covid fatigue. Many in the developed world are now double, if not triple, vaccinated and this year has seen much talk of the return to normal. With the new Omicron ‘variant of concern’ and countries changing restrictions daily, it’s debatable just what that normal is likely to look like, of course.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO