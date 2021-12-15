In a Bad Year for Biotech Stocks, Deals and Vaccines Were Winners

Analysts say new treatments could propel the biotech sector in 2022. JPMorgan Chase analysts recommend these biotech stocks. Small- and mid-cap biotechnology stocks are among the most high-risk, high-reward stocks in the market. Many biotech companies are working to develop one or two world-changing drugs or therapies for billion-dollar markets. The fates of these often volatile stocks are tied closely to study data and approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other global drug regulators. The biotech group has struggled as a whole in 2021, but the JPMorgan Chase analyst team says the innovation that has always supported the industry is alive and well. Here are JPMorgan's eight top biotech stocks to buy.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 HOURS AGO