Madrid renews Ivor Bolton

The board of the Teatro Real in Madrid has renewed Artistic Director Joan Matabosch's contract until 2026, and Music Director Ivon Bolton, until July 2025. Additionally, the board re-elected its General Director, Ignacio García-Belenguer, until December 2026. As part of the new plan, the theater has pledged to utilize...
The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
As the snow flies in December, Sergei Kvitko’s thoughts are drifting back to summer 2021, and not just because of the weather. A sparkling new CD, released in November, documents a high point in the musical life of the Lansing-based pianist and recording engineer. “At the time it was...
There has been widespread outrage at the seizure two months ago of Alexandra Conunova’s Guadagnini violin by Customs officials at Chisinau Airport. Despite an apology by the Minister of Culture, the violin has not yet been returned. Alexandra has put up a petition but that applies no pressure to...
Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
Richard Rogers, Baron Rogers of Riverside, helped design some of the most remarkable buildings of the past 50 years, including the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Lloyd's building in London and the Millennium Dome at Greenwich. They were utterly original structures: exhilarating, beautiful, playful and strange, technologically innovative and visually...
SANTIAGO DE CHILE.- Former President of Chile and current United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael Bachelet, Announced he would vote for the left-wing candidate in Sunday’s run-off election. Gabriel Borick. “It doesn’t matter which candidate you vote for, that’s why I’m going to vote for Gabriel Bori.”Bachelet...
Six-year-old Ruby McLellan has just been named one of the world’s youngest home buyers!. Many kids at this age can earn their allowance money by doing chores around their home, helping with garage sales, or running their lemonade stand. It sounds rare these types of activities can lead to six-figure earnings.
SANTIAGO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chilean voters are split on what they want from the future ahead of a landmark presidential election on Sunday between polarized candidates - one offering social change and the other pledging to get tough on law and order. The election will see ultra-conservative Jose Antonio...
Church leaders in Jerusalem spoke out against attacks against Christians across Jerusalem and the Holy Land. They said "fringe radical groups" were responsible for physical assaults and the vandalizing of churches. The population of Christians in the Holy Land has steadily declined over the years. Church leaders in Jerusalem warned...
After just over 28 years with the company, Mark Wilkinson is leaving this month for a career break. He is presently senior vice president, Global Classics & Jazz. Mark was head of Deutsche Grammophon from 2012 to 2o15.
Germany must "clarify" the circumstances surrounding a deadly lorry attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Sunday in a speech to commemorate its five-year anniversary. The state had "a duty to clarify the mistakes" that meant the attack was not prevented, Steinmeier said at the ceremony to mark the anniversary.
Despite disagreements on many issues, Moscow and Washington could find common ground over Beijing, especially as Russia risks becoming an ?appendage of China,? an ex-advisor of former US president Donald Trump has claimed. Speaking to RTVI, a TV channel based in both Moscow and New York, John Bolton, who served...
The coloratura soprano Maria Remolá, known as the Cuban Nightingale for her high-note appearances with the national ballet, has died in a Santo Domingo care home, aged 91. Bareclona born, she settled in Cuba in the 1950s and was regarded there as a national heroine.
Deb Bolton is the contract chief marketing officer (CMO) at Yellowdig. When I learned that Deb is navigating her ed-tech career as a digital nomad, I asked if she’d be willing to answer my questions. Deb graciously agreed. Q: Tell us about your work at Yellowdig, and the career...
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean Mireya Garcia, 64, feels there is more at stake than usual in this Sunday's presidential election. The vote offers two visions for the future of Chile - 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/student-leader-president-chiles-boric-eyes-historic-election-win-2021-12-15, who led mass protests as a university student, will go head to head with far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/chiles-kast-channels-pinochets-ghost-against-communist-left-2021-12-15, who has defended the complex legacy of former dictator General Augusto Pinochet.
Comments / 0