The Bank of Japan has injected cash into markets for the 3rd day in a row

The BOE surprised the market in two consecutive months. After failing to deliver rate hike in November, the members surprisingly increased the Bank rate by +15 bps to 0.25% in December. Concerns over elevated trumped Omicron variant uncertainty. British pound rallied against US dollar and the euro.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) remains concerned about the spiking short-term interest rates and, therefore, injects cash into markets for the third day in a row. The Japanese central bank offered JPY2 trillion (circa $17.6bn) via bond buys. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties....
The Bank of Japan offered to pump a combined $97 billion into markets through temporary government bond purchases in a two-day effort to counter a rise in short-term interest rates. The central bank on Tuesday made two offers, including one to buy bonds worth 2 trillion yen for immediate fund...
30-year UK gilt yields are now up 10 basis points on the day as part of a global rise in yields, particularly the long end. German 10s are up 6.4 bps to -0.300%, which is the highest since the start of the month. The US is in a bear steepener...
Gold contracts Monday morning were trading lower, with the precious metal being hit by the prospects for higher interest rates — something that was hurting appetite for equities and precious metals alike in the short term. “The United States’ economy is expected to slow down in the first quarter...
Reuters have a piece up (from Friday ICYMI) saying Canada's central bank is likely to change its interest rate guidance in the new year. so it has the option to raise borrowing costs earlier than planned despite the threat the Omicron variant poses to growth. Some of the remarks from...
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell for a second day on Thursday as markets moved toward risk while sorting a raft of central bank policy statements for clues to coming differences in interest rates and economic strength. The dollar index against major currencies was down 0.2% for the...
Japan is joining a growing list of countries seeking to tighten oversight for the stablecoin sector. According to a local report, the country’s financial watchdog wants to limit stablecoin issuance to banks and wire transfer companies to prevent stablecoin runs. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) seeks to join other...
U.S. stock indexes rebounded Tuesday, after a sharp sell off in the past three sessions, with optimism aided by the Biden administration’s plan to fight rising COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Investors also were encouraged by news Monday that the Senate will vote on President Biden’s Build...
The S&P 500 (SPY) is about 4% off of its highs as I write this. The Dow (DIA) is down about 5%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is off about 6% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is in correction territory, down 11% from its highs. Those numbers alone aren't reason for panic, but when stocks have rarely been more than 5% off their highs for well over a year, investors tend to get more spooked than usual.
The marked kicked off the week in a decidedly bad news on omicron worries combined with the failure of Build Back Better in the US. On the latter, we did get some more encouraging news later with the White House and Manchin hinting at room to maneuver, albeit with a new piece of legislation. That helped to shore up sentiment but, in truth, stocks were in a much worse mood than fixed income and FX, where the moves haven't been extreme.
