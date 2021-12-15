ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bank of Japan has injected cash into markets for the 3rd day in a row

By Eamonn Sheridan
forexlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Japan offered 2 tln...

www.forexlive.com

actionforex.com

BOE Hikes Bank Rate, Surprising the Market Two Months in a Row

The BOE surprised the market in two consecutive months. After failing to deliver rate hike in November, the members surprisingly increased the Bank rate by +15 bps to 0.25% in December. Concerns over elevated trumped Omicron variant uncertainty. British pound rallied against US dollar and the euro. The members voted...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BOJ infuses cash into the markets for third consecutive day

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) remains concerned about the spiking short-term interest rates and, therefore, injects cash into markets for the third day in a row. The Japanese central bank offered JPY2 trillion (circa $17.6bn) via bond buys. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties....
MARKETS
forexlive.com

Global long-dated rates jump

30-year UK gilt yields are now up 10 basis points on the day as part of a global rise in yields, particularly the long end. German 10s are up 6.4 bps to -0.300%, which is the highest since the start of the month. The US is in a bear steepener...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar falls for second day as markets sort central bank moves

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell for a second day on Thursday as markets moved toward risk while sorting a raft of central bank policy statements for clues to coming differences in interest rates and economic strength. The dollar index against major currencies was down 0.2% for the...
CURRENCIES
coingeek.com

Japan to limit stablecoin issuance to banks: report

Japan is joining a growing list of countries seeking to tighten oversight for the stablecoin sector. According to a local report, the country’s financial watchdog wants to limit stablecoin issuance to banks and wire transfer companies to prevent stablecoin runs. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) seeks to join other...
WORLD
ETF Focus

5 ETFs To Consider Today If You Think The Bear Market Is Imminent

The S&P 500 (SPY) is about 4% off of its highs as I write this. The Dow (DIA) is down about 5%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is off about 6% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is in correction territory, down 11% from its highs. Those numbers alone aren't reason for panic, but when stocks have rarely been more than 5% off their highs for well over a year, investors tend to get more spooked than usual.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Omicron worry puts the market in a bad mood

The marked kicked off the week in a decidedly bad news on omicron worries combined with the failure of Build Back Better in the US. On the latter, we did get some more encouraging news later with the White House and Manchin hinting at room to maneuver, albeit with a new piece of legislation. That helped to shore up sentiment but, in truth, stocks were in a much worse mood than fixed income and FX, where the moves haven't been extreme.
CURRENCIES

