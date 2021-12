The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning to review current COVID-19 policies and procedures. There has been an uptick in the number of cases within the county and the board must make a decision on how to proceed. One issue at hand is a letter from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which mandates some procedures upon county employees. Since the county employs more than 100 people, there may be vaccination requirements and testing. The letter does not discuss natural immunity or other pressing topics that fall contrary to the vaccination and testing mandates. The board may be pressed into signing the letter in order to comply with federal requirements.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO