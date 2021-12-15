ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Increased Severe Weather Risk for Minnesota Today

By Pete Hanson
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service has increased the severe weather risk for parts of southern Minnesota today to 'moderate,' or a 4 out of 5 in risk factors. If you live or have friends/family that live in Minnesota, Wisconsin,...

Record High Temp in St. Cloud on Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud set a record high temperature on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially topped out at 55 degrees at 9:02 p.m. That breaks the old record high for the date which was 52 degrees set in 1939. The normal high for St. Cloud for...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Xcel Provides Safety Tips Ahead of Strong Storm System

UNDATED -- With a strong storm system expected to move through the upper midwest over the next couple of days, Xcel Energy is offering some safety and preparation tips. The company says during severe weather you should do your best to stay informed about what is happening in your area. They say to stay away from downed powerlines, keep your natural gas meters clear of snow and ice, and report outages when they happen.
ENVIRONMENT
Winter Weather Advisory & High Wind Warning Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of central Minnesota in effect from midnight tonight through 10 am Thursday morning -- for snow accumulation of up to two inches, and winds gusting as high as 60 mph. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Morrison, Mille Lacs,...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Change in the Weather Should Help Local Ice Fishing

The windy and warm weather we saw Wednesday in the St. Cloud area wasn't helping local ice conditions but the last couple of days has improved those conditions. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON this week. He says he's a bit surprised how much ice we do have in the St. Cloud area despite the 50 degree temperatures and high winds earlier in the week. Schmitt says with temperatures dropping below freezing in the short term the ice conditions locally should firm up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 16th, 2021

UNDATED -- We have a few weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 16th, 2021. -- Eden Valley-Watkins (no a.m. pre-school) -- Kimball (no a.m. pre-school, Cubs Club program opens at 8:30 a.m.) -- Royalton (three-year-old pre-school and morning math are canceled) If you have an announcement please call our cancellation line...
ENVIRONMENT
Here’s How Minnesotans Can Help Deadly Tornado Victims in Kentucky

It's hard for me to watch the footage of deadly tornadoes that cut across our southeastern states, including Kentucky on Friday. It brought back horrifying memories of the 2012 tornado that took out the small town of West Liberty, my home for almost 20 years. My boys, their friends and I stopped in our tracks when we realized that a tornado was on the ground about a mile in front of our house, destroying everything in its path. That tornado stayed on the ground for 11 miles, and it took years and years for that small town to rebuild. My children and I moved back to Minnesota the following year to start over.
KENTUCKY STATE
Minnesota Snow Totals from Friday’s Snowstorm

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially ended up with 2.5 inches of snow on Friday, which is more than what was expected for the city. Pleasant Lake is reporting 3.1 inches of snow. Kimball had 3 inches of snow. The highest snow totals:. East St. Paul...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
