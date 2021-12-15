ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Dense Fog Advisory, High Wind Warning for Central Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Wednesday. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 9:00 p.m....

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Snow North of St. Cloud on Tuesday

UNDATED -- Snow will develop from west to east Monday night into Tuesday across the Northland. Most areas will see snowfall from 1 to 4 inches with some higher amounts possible due to larger flakes expected at times. Blowing snow is expected for areas mainly for open areas, which could...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Increased Severe Weather Risk for Minnesota Today

The National Weather Service has increased the severe weather risk for parts of southern Minnesota today to 'moderate,' or a 4 out of 5 in risk factors. If you live or have friends/family that live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Iowa, please pay attention to the weather later this afternoon. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings!
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
96.7 The River

Change in the Weather Should Help Local Ice Fishing

The windy and warm weather we saw Wednesday in the St. Cloud area wasn't helping local ice conditions but the last couple of days has improved those conditions. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON this week. He says he's a bit surprised how much ice we do have in the St. Cloud area despite the 50 degree temperatures and high winds earlier in the week. Schmitt says with temperatures dropping below freezing in the short term the ice conditions locally should firm up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Xcel Provides Safety Tips Ahead of Strong Storm System

UNDATED -- With a strong storm system expected to move through the upper midwest over the next couple of days, Xcel Energy is offering some safety and preparation tips. The company says during severe weather you should do your best to stay informed about what is happening in your area. They say to stay away from downed powerlines, keep your natural gas meters clear of snow and ice, and report outages when they happen.
ENVIRONMENT
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy