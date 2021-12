South Carolina reported more than 800 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Prior to Thanksgiving Day, the state’s average was under 600 new cases per day, which included a low of 259 cases Nov. 24. Since then, there has been an increase in the numbers across the state with an average of about 1,040 new cases per day.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO