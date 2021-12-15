ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins beat reeling Montreal 5-2, extend win streak to 5

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season and added two assists...

Carter scores in OT as Penguins top Subban, Sabres 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Malcolm Subban made a save so spectacular, it left the Pittsburgh Penguins muttering to themselves. Not that it mattered in the end. Not with the way the Penguins are playing, no matter who is in the opposing net.
Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
Bruins Up To Seven Players, Two Staffers In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday. Update: Boston placed Oskar Steen and another staffer in protocol ahead of Thursday night’s game, bringing its total up to seven players and two staffers. The Bruins...
'Chuck' and the Blues do it again, top Stars 4-1

ST. LOUIS — Happy holidays, from Charlie Lindgren and the rest of your St. Louis Blues. The goalie known as “Chuck” was up to his hijinks Friday night at Enterprise Center, stymying the Dallas Stars 4-1 in the team's final home game before Christmas. The Blues’ home...
Quick makes 41 saves, Kings hand Panthers third straight loss

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Quick made 41 saves when the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. "A standard night of work for him this season," Kings coach Todd McLellan said. "He has been outstanding. He's a pretty deodorant for some of the mistakes that we make."
Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
New Ice Rink At Target Field Set To Host Winter Classic New Year’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Work is officially underway to build an ice rink at Target Field. The Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic there on New Year’s Day. “[I’m] used to seeing the twinkies play here. But I think it’ll be a perfect venue for an outdoor hockey game,” said Minnesota native and Wild center Nick Bjugstad. He will have to switch from being a baseball fan to a hockey player on Jan. 1 at Target Field. “I don’t know if we’re coming out from the bullpen or where we’re coming out, but yeah it’ll be cool coming out...
Forsberg, Preds beat Avs 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves to […]
Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
Graham hits 8 3s push Pelicans beat Bucks 116-112 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte' Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 116-112 on Friday night. Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 22 for New...
