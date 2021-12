Once again Hudson Valley you have come through for local area children in the Hudson Valley who were in need of presents this holiday season. The CJ and Jess Wolf Holiday Express presented this year by Dogwood Acres Family Farm in Middletown is a wrap. Because of you hundreds of toys are on their way to boys and girls all over our community and thanks to your generous cash donations more toys will be bought guaranteeing that local children in need this Christmas will have something to smile about under the tree.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO