Epson Donates EcoTank Printers And Projectors To The Usain Bolt Foundation

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

100 EcoTank printers and 20 projectors will help schoolchildren across Jamaica

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson has donated 100 EcoTank cartridge-free printers and 20 laser projectors to The Usain Bolt Foundation which aims to create opportunities through education and cultural development. The printers and projectors, valued at over €100K, were awarded at a special ceremony held at Usain Bolt's former primary school in Jamaica, Waldensia Primary. Waldensia is just one of several schools across Jamaica who will benefit from the new equipment. Others include Salt Marsh, Duanvale and Kinloss Primary Schools.

The principal of Waldensia Primary School, Mrs. Nicola Ottey-Anderson, said of the donation: "Equipment such as this is the needed solution for all educational institutions across Jamaica because our printing needs are grave." Mrs Ottey-Anderson explained that thousands of students are still not able to connect in the virtual space, and teachers and several stakeholders have been having to go the extra mile to ensure that all children have access to learning materials."

Usain Bolt, who earlier this year became Epson's European ambassador and the face of a major awareness building campaign for Epson's EcoTank printers, attended the official ceremony. While encouraging the students present at the ceremony to work hard, be dedicated, believe in themselves, and dream big in order to be the best they can be, he said: "It is always a pleasure to give back to Jamaica. It is a wonderful feeling to see the children getting a better opportunity than I had because I know what a lot of them are going through and the hardship they have experienced throughout this pandemic. I believe that children have a right to the best start in life. With access to the best equipment possible, primary schools throughout Jamaica will benefit greatly. Epson shares my vision of making education accessible to everyone and, together, we are helping kids across Jamaica to bring dreams of sustainable, healthier, and happier futures vividly to life."

Epson shares Usain Bolt's ambition to help drive positive change within the community and to help children receive the best education possible. Maria Eagling, Director for European marketing at Epson said: "We are pleased to be working with The Usain Bolt Foundation to help children in Jamaica as much as we can. Hopefully the printers and projectors will help them dream big and give them a head start in making those dreams a reality."

The ceremony was also attended by Ms Karlene Segree from The Ministry of Education, Usain Bolt Foundation Chairman Rev. Winsome Wilkins, Nugent Walker-Usain Bolt's Manager and Jennifer Bolt-Usain Bolt's mother.

About EpsonEpson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion.global.epson.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707572/EPSON_Usain_Bolt_Foundation.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-donates-ecotank-printers-and-projectors-to-the-usain-bolt-foundation-301443928.html

SOURCE Epson Europe

