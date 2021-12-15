ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil & Gas Firms To Spend US$15 Billion On Digital Transformation Technologies By The End Of The Decade

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil & Gas firms face a myriad of operational, commercial, and existential threats. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, Oil & Gas firms are turning to digitalization to combat these threats and will spend US$15.6 billion on digital technologies in 2030. Investments in digitalization can help to analyze a pipeline's condition, prepare for fluctuations in the changing prices for oil and gas, as well as aid action plans to create more sustainable operations and transfer to producing renewable energy sources.

"Safety and Security are top priorities for Oil & Gas operators. Data analytics allied with IoT platforms have become essential to identifying issues ahead of time such as pipeline degradation, wellhead performance, and pollution from gas flares. Increasingly, however, network security is rapidly becoming a concern for both the C-suite and Governments," explains Michael Larner, Industrial & Manufacturing Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

"The effect of the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline put the subject of securing oil and gas operations in sharp relief. The problem for firms is that even spending unlimited amounts to secure networks and assets will not provide 100 percent security as attackers only need one error to cause havoc," Larner points out. Spend on security services are forecast to increase by CAGR 8.1% from 2021 to 2030 and reach an annual spend of US$640 million at the end of the decade. Away from security, spend by Oil & Gas firms in 2030 on IoT devices and application platforms are forecast to top US$5 billion with data analytics spend approaching US$2 billion.

The technology supplier ecosystem looking to help operators meet the challenges includes oil and gas focused suppliers such as Schlumberger, Petro.ai, Kongsberg, Earth Science Analytics, and technology specialists such as ABB, AVEVA, AspenTech, Seeq, and Siemens; all of whom offer software to support operators' subject matter experts.

"The role of technology is evolving from helping Oil and Gas firms monitor their large, complex, and dangerous operations to helping them optimize their facilities to handle the volatility in their operating environments," Larner concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Markets application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific application, which could focus on an individual market or geography.

About ABI ResearchABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global Deborah Petrara Tel: +1.516.624.2558 pr@abiresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil--gas-firms-to-spend-us15-billion-on-digital-transformation-technologies-by-the-end-of-the-decade-301444909.html

SOURCE ABI Research

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

System Integration Services Market For Industrial Automation Market In India 2021-2025 - Featuring John Wood Group, ACS INDIA, And Analogic Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is poised to grow by $ 420.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Worldwide Drone Analytics Industry To 2030 - High Utilization Of Drones For Monitoring Movement Of Individuals Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Analytics Market Research Report: By Component, Solution, Deployment, Application, Industry - Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The value of the global drone analytics market will witness a 32.1% CAGR during 2020-2030,...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates With MT4 To Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technologies#Oil Well#Digitalization#Technology Intelligence#Abi Research#Governments#The Colonial Pipeline#Cagr#Abb#Aveva#Aspentech#Seeq#Siemens
eMarketer

CPG sector spends over $30 billion on digital advertising, 70% devoted to mobile

Groceries & Consumer Products (CPG) Digital ad spending in the US increased by $19.79 billion last year, a nice result given the stagnancy of the country’s overall media ad market (which includes traditional formats, like TV, radio, and print, where ad spending declined by 18.1%). We anticipate there will be $38.83 billion in new digital ad spending this year, for a total of $191.09 billion, as certain industries unleash their previously constrained budgets and others maintain their accelerated pace of digital transformation. That influx of ad dollars will be the largest in absolute terms since we began tracking these metrics in 2016.
RETAIL
101 WIXX

Dutch government plans $40 billion in extra climate spending in next decade

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands aims to spend an extra 35 billion euros ($40 billion) in the coming 10 years to stimulate energy transition and fight climate change, the prospective new government coalition said on Wednesday. The spending is to come from a climate transition fund, the government said, and comes...
ENVIRONMENT
industryglobalnews24.com

Influential Data on the US Oil and Gas

Analysts have said that as the traders were busy focusing on the Pandemic and its development in Europe, a US federal report on storage levels of commercial crude oil along with refined petroleum products went by unnoticed. The Energy Information Administration of the United States publishes data on a weekly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Investment Firms TCM & Technologies and Trovio Have Merged to Form Trovio Group

an investment and advisory company offering institution-recognizable investments products and advisory services focused on the digital economy, and Trovio Pty Ltd, a technology company focused on digitization, tokenization and provenance services for the commodities and carbon industries, have announced their merger to establish Trovio Group Pte Ltd (Trovio Group).
BUSINESS
investing.com

Masiywa’s Cassava Technologies, Japan’s Mitsui In Partnership To Accelerate Digital Transformation In Africa

Cassava Technologies, Africa’s first integrated tech company of continental scale, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui, one of Japan’s largest global conglomerates. Cassava Technologies and Mitsui share a common vision of facilitating digital transformation across Africa. The partnership will bring...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

HCL Technologies And KloudGin Announce Partnership To Provide Customers With Digital Transformation And Operational Efficiency

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced a partnership with KloudGin, the leading provider of cloud-based field service and asset management software, to deliver advanced cross-silo solutions to leading utilities, water/wastewater, telecoms, manufacturing, oil & gas and commercial services operations. The partnership will help organizations quickly and efficiently...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

MajorKey Technologies and Valence Group Join Forces to Create Full-Service Digital Transformation Partner

Acquisition of Valence strengthens MajorKey’s ability to design and deliver transformational solutions throughout the tech stack with enhanced strategic consulting capabilities and expanded design and technology offerings. MajorKey Technologies, the company bringing harmony to its clients’ digital operations, backed by The Acacia Group, announced the acquisition of Valence Group,...
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Profit of Oil and gas corporations $174 billion so far this year

LINCOLN, Nebraska -- As Nebraskans continue to endure high gas prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this year, with profits in the past three months alone topping $74 billion, according to a new report by Accountable.US. Tony Carrk, executive director of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Global Vegetable Oil Market is Forecasted to be more than US$ 299.18 Billion by the end of year 2027

The latest report by Renub Research tittled, "Vegetable Oil Market & Volume By Type, Production, Import & Export, Consumption, Production, Countries, Company Analysis, & Global Forecast" finds that Global Vegetable Oil Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 299.18 Billion by 2027. Globally, vegetable oils constitute an essential component of the human diet due to their health benefits, such as improving metabolism, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, digestion, and lowering cholesterol levels. Vegetable oils are taken from a plant source, such as nuts, vegetables or seeds. They provide essential nutrients, like vitamins A, E, and B1, containing a higher amount of omega-6 (linoleic) and omega-3 (linolenic acid) and low in saturated fatty acids. They offer vegetable oils that are widely employed in preparing numerous dishes across the globe.
AGRICULTURE
jwnenergy.com

Oil, gas investments must rise to $523 billion a year, says IEF

The Riyadh-based International Energy Forum has called on companies to raise investment in oil and natural-gas production to $523 billion a year by the end of this decade to prevent a surge in energy prices and economic unrest. The think tank’s comments echo those of Saudi Aramco, whose chief executive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dataversity.net

Digital Transformation Strategy

A digital transformation strategy has been frequently defined as a detailed roadmap for using digital processes to enhance business outcomes across different functions of an enterprise. Data and digital technologies drive this strategy. One thing to note is that the marketing function plays a critical role in shaping the broad business goals and objectives of any business.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

IBM Acquires Australian Digital Transformation Services Firm SXiQ

IBM last week announced the acquisition of SXiQ, an Australian digital transformation services company specializing in cloud applications, cloud platforms and cloud cybersecurity. Today's news further advances IBM's hybrid cloud and AI strategy by helping enterprises modernize and transform complex mission-critical applications on multiple clouds and platforms. SXiQ works with...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy