Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Worth $24.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market by Type (Wet, Dry & Semi-Dry), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing), Installation ( Greenfield and Brownfield) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 19.3 billion in 2021 to USD 24.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. Market growth is driven by the enforcement of federal laws and regulations that mandate SOx emitting industries to install air quality control equipment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market"

136 - Tables 48 - Figures 217 - Pages

"The wet FGD systems segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period"

Based on type, the wet FGD systems segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020 as these are the most commonly used in industrial plants owing to their high removal efficiency (> 95%). As coal-fired power plants are the chief contributor of flue gases, most countries have strict emission standards for power generation units, mandating them to install FGD systems with high removal efficiency. Thus, wet FGD systems remain in high demand to meet the environmental standards across the globe.

"The power generation segment is estimated to lead the FGD system market during the forecast period"

Based on end-use industry, the power generation segment is expected to lead the FGD system market, as most developing and developed countries are still dependent on coal for electricity generation. China is the market leader in terms of wet FGD system installations in power plants. It has the maximum number of proposed power plants in the world. This, in turn, has increased SOX emission in China, consequently driving the demand for wet FGD systems that have a high removal efficiency to meet the emission standards set by the government.

"The FGD systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026"

The Asia Pacific region is a highly potential market for FGD systems and is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The important drivers for the rising demand for FGD systems in Asia Pacific are the rapidly rising energy demand, industrialization, and awareness about controlling air pollution. The chemical sector is continuously growing in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to fuel the growth of the FGD systems market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region can also be attributed to the growing cement manufacturing and metal smelting industries.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan), General Electric Company (US), Doosan Lentjes GmbH ( Germany), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (US), Rafako S.A. ( Poland), FLSmidth & Co. ( Denmark), Hamon Group ( Belgium), Marsulex Environmental Technologies (US), Thermax Ltd. ( India), and Andritz AG ( Austria) have adopted agreements, expansions, innovative technology research, and new product development as their key growth strategies. The other noteworthy players in this market are Ducon Technologies Inc. (US), Chiyoda Corporation ( Japan), China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co. Ltd. ( China), LAB S.A. ( France), Valmet Corporation ( Finland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan), Macrotek Inc. ( Canada), China Everbright International Ltd. ( China), AECOM (US), Burns & McDonnell (US), Rudis Trbovlje ( Slovenia), Steinmuller Engineering GmbH ( Germany), Shandong Baolan Environmental Protection Engineering Co. Ltd. ( China), IDE Technologies ( Israel), and KC Cottrell ( South Korea). These players have adopted strategies such as expansions, agreements, and new product development to enhance their position in the market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

#Market Research#Product Market#Emerging Market#Market Intelligence#Market Segments#Dry Semi Dry#Chemical Iron Steel#Installation#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Fgd
