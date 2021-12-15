ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Anchorage Digital Raises $350 Million In Series D Funding Round, Led By KKR

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchorage Digital ("Anchorage" or the "Company"), the premier digital asset platform for institutions, today announced it has closed a $350 million Series D funding round led by global investment firm KKR. Participants include Goldman Sachs, Alameda Research, Andreessen Horowitz, Apollo credit funds, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Delta Blockchain Fund, Elad Gil, GIC, GoldenTree Asset Management, Innovius Capital, Kraken, Lux Capital, PayPal Ventures, Senator Investment Group, Standard Investments, Thoma Bravo, and Wellington Management. This funding round values Anchorage at over $3 billion.

"As more and more institutions look to add crypto services into their offerings, we find ourselves at an inflection point," said Diogo Mónica, President and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital, "This funding positions Anchorage Digital to meet the unprecedented institutional demand for this rapidly evolving market. We're grateful that KKR and this wider group of investors shares our vision to expand regulated institutional access to digital assets."

The first crypto-native company to receive a banking charter from the Office of the Comptroller (OCC) in January 2021, Anchorage is making it safe and accessible for institutions to participate in the rapidly evolving digital asset space. Anchorage began as a custodian and has built a robust suite of additional services such as secure trading, financing, staking, and governance.

Anchorage Digital plans to use this latest funding to enhance its infrastructure solutions, specifically for global financial firms and fintech innovators. It will also invest to accelerate and simplify clients' engagement with the latest in crypto innovation and increase the size of its team to continue to expand product offerings and grow its client base.

KKR is investing in Anchorage through its Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II, a fund dedicated to growth equity investment opportunities in the technology space. This will be the firm's first direct equity investment in a digital asset company.

"As a pioneer in enabling institutional investors to access digital assets, Anchorage has built a best in class, institutional grade digital asset platform that combines the best practices of both modern security and usability," said Ben Pederson, Senior Leader on KKR's Technology Growth Equity team. "We are thrilled to lead this Series D round and work with Diogo, Nathan and their talented team as they continue to support the institutional adoption of digital assets through their differentiated, regulated and integrated suite of solutions."

"We are certain Anchorage will be a crucial part of the digital asset infrastructure and we are excited to be an investor," said Oli Harris, Head of North America Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs.

Anchorage's Series D funding follows a dynamic year of growth. Significant milestones include:

  • Receiving a federal banking charter from the OCC
  • Announcing an $80 million Series C round that was led by GIC and included Andreessen Horowitz, Blockchain Capital, Lux Capital, and Indico
  • Facilitating Visa's purchase of one of the most popular series of NFTs, Cryptopunk #7610
  • Growing headcount by 175% to date in 2021
  • Business growth in excess of 800% for each of the past two years.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is the most advanced digital asset platform for investors. From custody and trading to staking, governance, and financing, Anchorage offers a full range of crypto-native financial solutions that are compliant, built to adapt to emerging blockchain use cases, and made to evolve alongside the needs of digital asset investors. Today, Anchorage serves many of the largest institutional investors and enterprise brands in the digital asset space.

Anchorage Digital Bank makes it simple and secure for institutions to gain exposure to digital assets as the first federally chartered digital asset bank. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage is the premier partner for institutions and corporations. Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit anchorage.com and on Twitter @Anchorage.

About KKRKKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) - Get KKR & Co. Inc. Report, please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Media Contacts:

Anchorage: Lexi Wangler anchorage@dittopr.co

KKR:

Julia Kosygina or Miles Radcliffe-Trenner(212) 750-8300 media@kkr.com

Disclaimer

This press release is intended for informational purposes only. It is not to be construed as and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in Anchor Labs, Inc., or any of its subsidiaries, and should not be relied upon to make any investment decisions. Furthermore, nothing within this announcement is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice and its contents should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security or digital asset or to engage in any transaction therein.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anchorage-digital-raises-350-million-in-series-d-funding-round-led-by-kkr-301444706.html

SOURCE Anchorage Digital

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Ukko Agro Raises $5.1 million In Series Seed Investment, Led By Emmertech

Ukko Agro Ltd., a Toronto-based technology company that provides plug and play predictive analytics for the agriculture sector, announced the closing of its $5.1 million Series Seed investment round. The financing was led by Emmertech, with participation by Ag Capital Canada, TELUS Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, and PIC Investment Group.
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

Airbyte Closes $150 Million Series B Funding Round Led By Altimeter Capital And Coatue Management

Founded mid-2020 company redefines the new standard of moving and consolidating data from different sources. Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open source data integration platform, announced that it has raised more than $150 million in Series B funding led by Altimeter Capital and Coatue Management, also including Thrive Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Benchmark, Accel, and SV Angel.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BREWBIKE RAISES OVER 3 MILLION IN LATEST ROUND OF BRIDGE FUNDING

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewbike , an Austin-based startup venture empowering the next generation of leaders through entrepreneurial experience, is pleased to announce the coffee company has recently raised $3,000,000+ in its latest bridge fund round. Funds from the bridge round will be applied towards Brewbike's current campus and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as continued expansion into new markets in major college campuses across the country.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Dedrone Raises Investment From Axon-Led Series C Funding Round

Dedrone has secured $30.5 million in an Axon-led Series C financing that the San Francisco, California-based startup plans to use to support its development of technology for protecting airspace against unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicles. Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone, said in a statement published Friday the investment underscores the company’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Digital Assets#Hedge Funds#Investment Decisions#Lux Capital#Anchorage Digital#The Company#Goldman Sachs#Alameda Research#Apollo#Blockchain Capital#Delta Blockchain Fund#Gic#Innovius Capital#Paypal Ventures#Senator Investment Group#Standard Investments#Wellington Management#Co Founder
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of Class Action Against Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) pursuant to the Company's July initial public offering ("IPO"). The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Robinhood is a financial services company known for pioneering commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app.
BUSINESS
hypepotamus.com

Charlotte Startup Ekos Raises A Glass With $21 Million Series B Round

The Ekos team has transformed pretty drastically since the Charlotte-based, beverage industry-focused SaaS startup raised a 2019 $8 million Series A round from Atlanta-based Noro-Moseley Partners. The team grew from 30 employees to 80 with significant growth on the product and engineering teams. And as the number of craft breweries,...
ATLANTA, GA
TheStreet

Performance Shipping Inc. Commences Offer To Exchange Up To 4,066,181 Common Shares For Shares Of Series B Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) , (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced today the commencement of an offer to exchange up to 4,066,181 of its currently issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Shares"), for newly issued shares of the Company's Series B Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 and liquidation preference $25.00 (the "Series B Preferred Shares") at a ratio of 0.28 Series B Preferred Shares for each Common Share. The exchange offer will expire at the end of the day, 5:00 P.M., New York City Time, on January 21, 2022, unless extended or withdrawn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. Prices $75 Million Initial Public Offering

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LSPRU" beginning December 21, 2021. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. expects the initial public offering to close on December 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LSPR" and "LSPRW," respectively.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
TheStreet

Alpargatas Announces Strategic Investment In Rothy's, A Digital-First Sustainable Footwear Brand Based In San Francisco, California

SÃO PAULO and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpargatas S.A., the Brazilian lifestyle brand and global leader in open footwear and owner of the Havaianas "love brand," and Rothy's Inc., the innovative sustainable lifestyle brand, today announced that Alpargatas will make a strategic investment in Rothy's to fuel global growth and expand vertically-integrated operations. The transaction advances Alpargatas as a global powerhouse of desired and hyperconnected brands and positions Rothy's to accelerate its brand and retail expansion strategy as well as increase its factory operations and further drive sustainable innovation.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Revitalist Receives Final Approval From OTC Markets To List On The OTCQB

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (" Revitalist" or the " Company") ( CSE:CALM) ( OTC:RVLWF) ( FSE:4DO) is pleased to announce the Company has received official notification from OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet to the OTCQB tier effective as of December 20, 2021. The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB exchange under symbol "RVLWF"; the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CALM" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "4DO".
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cryptopotato.com

Blockchain Analytics Firm Nansen Raises $75 Million in Funding Led by Accel

Nansen raised $75 million in a new funding round supported by Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, and other venture capital firms. The blockchain analytics platform Nansen raised $75 million via a Series B funding round led by the venture capital firm Accel. The investment will aim to expand the former’s global presence and accelerate the development of innovative product offerings for customers.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Mesh Payments Raises $50 Million Led By Tiger Global To Provide The Next Generation Of Corporate Financial Management Series B Round Enables Mesh To Further Disrupt The Spend Management Space

Mesh Payments, a leading corporate payment and spend management platform, announced today that it has raised $50 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global. Other investors include Entrée Capital, Falcon Edge Capital and existing investors TLV Partners and Meron Capital. Mesh plans to use the funding to continue its accelerated growth, expand its US operations and introduce additional products that transform the way finance professionals manage payments by giving them a new level of control and visibility. The company has demonstrated staggering growth of roughly 10X over the past nine months.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

JusPay raises USD 60 mln in Series C funding round

JusPay, which operates a payments technology platform, has raised USD 60 million in its Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The fundraise values the company at USD 460 million. Existing investors VEF, an emerging market fintech investor, and Wellington Management also participated in the funding round.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

‘PayPal for crypto’ wannabe Ramp raises $52.7M Series A round led by Balderton Capital

The company is now clearly on a roll. Ramp has now raised a $52.7 million Series A round led by Balderton Capital. Existing investors NFX, Galaxy Digital, Seedcamp and Firstminute Capital also participated, alongside angel investors including Taavet Hinrikus (Wise) and Francesco Simoneschi (TrueLayer), and the investment will see Balderton’s General Partner Rana Yared join the Ramp board. The startup has now raised a total of $63 million.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

KKR leads $350M raise for crypto custody bank Anchorage Digital

Major cryptocurrency custody bank Anchorage Digital has closed a fresh funding round, bringing its valuation to over $3 billion. Anchorage Digital announced on Wednesday that it had raised $350 million in a Series D funding round led by equity investment giant KKR. According to the announcement, this is the first...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

QueryPie Closes USD 17.75 Million in Oversubscribed Preferred Series Seed Round Co-Led by Atinum Investment and Murex Partners

The investment validates a significant market opportunity in Modern Data Governance, allowing QueryPie to meet rising market demand and support rapid customer growth. CHEQUER, a San Jose-based provider of the QueryPie modern data governance platform, announced that it had closed a USD 17.75 million Preferred Series Seed funding round co-led by Atinum Investment and Murex Partners. KB Investment, Mirae Asset Venture Investment and Mirae Asset Capital, and Primer Sazze Partners have also joined its existing investors, Kakao Investment and Y-Combinator. The new funding will support QueryPie’s continued expansion in enabling businesses to leverage a single, holistic platform for managing data governance, analytics, and compliance for all data types while complying with global privacy regulations, as well as scaling further product development. CHEQUER’s total funding round has now reached USD 20.07 million. Cheuk Kim, Managing Partner at Atinum Investment, and Ohsang Kwon, Co-founder and Partner at Primer Sazze Partners will also serve on the board.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

TealBook Raises $50M Series B Funding Led by Ten Coves Capital

Company’s Autonomously-enriching Global B2B Supplier Data Unlocks Millions in Untapped Value for Customers. TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously enhances supplier data and powers e-procurement technology has raised $50 million (USD) in Series B Funding led by Ten Coves Capital. Other notable investors include: BDC Capital, Grand Ventures, Royal Bank of Canada, Reciprocal Ventures, Refinery Ventures, S&P Global, Stand Up Ventures, RTP Global, Workday Ventures, Good Friends, an early-stage venture capital firm started in 2019 by the founders of Warby Parker, Harry’s and Allbirds, along with debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking. TealBook will use the funding to accelerate its data roadmap, introduce new partnerships and integrations, and expand their team to fuel global expansion.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Robotic Research Raises $228M in Series A Funding Round; Alberto Lacaze Quoted

Clarksburg, Maryland-based Robotic Research has raised $228 million in a round of Series A financing and will use the investment to enable its RR.AI division to expand, drive innovation and deliver autonomous driving platforms for transportation and logistics markets. Alberto Lacaze, co-founder and president of Robotic Research, said in a...
CLARKSBURG, MD
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy