United States Anesthesia Drugs And Devices Markets, 2021-2025: Escalating Establishment Of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) & Technological Enhancement Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents analysis of the US anesthesia drugs and devices market, with detailed examination of the impact of COVID-19, the market size in terms of value and segments.Growth of the US anesthesia drugs and devices market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US anesthesia drugs and devices market progressed at a steady pace after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025).The US anesthesia drugs and devices market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing geriatric population, increase in monitored anesthesia use, growing healthcare expenditure, etc.Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as the side effects of anesthesia, lack of skilled anesthesiologists, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as escalating establishment of ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), technological enhancement of anesthesia devices etc. Furthermore, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is also analyzed in the report.

KKR & Co. Inc. (Envision Healthcare Corporation), Blackstone (TeamHealth) and Baxter International Inc. are some of the key players operating in the US anesthesia drugs and devices market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Anesthesia: An Overview2.1.1 Types of Anesthesia2.1.2 Anesthesia Side Effects2.2 Regional Anesthesia: An Overview2.3 Anesthesia Devices: An Overview2.4 Anesthesia: End Users 3. Market Analysis3.1 The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: An Analysis3.1.1 The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market by Value3.1.2 The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market by Segment (Drugs and Devices3.2 The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: Segment Analysis3.2.1 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value3.2.2 The US Anesthesia Drugs Market by Type (general, local and other anesthesia)3.2.3 The US General Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value3.2.4 The US Local Anesthesia Drugs Market by Value3.2.5 The US Anesthesia Devices Market by Value 4. Impact of COVID-194.1 COVID-19: An Analysis4.2 Response of Industry4.3 The US Number of COVID-19 Total Cases 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population5.1.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure5.1.3 Increase in Monitored Anesthesia Use5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Side Effects of Anesthesia5.2.2 Lack of Skilled Anesthesiologist5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Escalating Establishment of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)5.3.2 Technological Enhancement of Anesthesia Devices 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 The US Anesthesia Hospital Market Shares by Players6.2 The US Anesthesia Service Market by Other Private Providers6.3 The US Anesthesiology Service Market Players by Services 7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Business Strategy

