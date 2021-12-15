ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands OCIO Services With Publication Of SMArtX Select Manager List

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH , Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the expansion of its outsourced chief investment officer ('OCIO') services with the publication of the SMArtX Select list. The Select list is a subset of investment strategies currently on the SMArtX platform, identified through an extensive due diligence process headed by SMArtX's Chief Investment Strategist, Pascal Roduit.

The list is determined through a proprietary methodology created by Pascal Roduit using a quantitative screening process to filter the 955 investment strategies down to approximately 80. The four-step screening process focuses on: the ability to generate alpha over a peer group benchmark; positively skewed risk/return profile distribution; downside and tail-risk management, and consistency of returns. SMArtX introduced the Select list to meet the demand of clients who were seeking a turnkey methodology to concentrate on a smaller strategy selection pool. It also provides the foundation for SMArtX Complete, SMArtX's preset investment portfolios, available exclusively on the SMArtX platform.

"SMArtX already requires managers to meet a specific set of pre-requisites to be on the platform in the first place," said Evan Rapoport, Founder and CEO of SMArtX. "For advisors allocating to third party strategies, the additional layer Pascal provides is exactly in line with the core functionality of a TAMP: streamlining operational efficiencies, enabling advisors to operate at scale, and putting more time back into their day to focus on their clients."

SMArtX has seen assets under management increase over 71% so far in 2021. This growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering with built-in OCIO services, which is constructed using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"During my multi-decade tenure analyzing hedge funds for large institutions, I developed an extensive process based on the concepts of Omega and Risk Appraisal Drives Absolute Returns ("RADAR") methodology," said Pascal Roduit, Chief Investment Strategist. "Just like with so many other aspects of the SMArtX platform, we are always looking to bring institutional solutions to advisors in a simple, easy-to-use format."

About SMArtX Advisory SolutionsSMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartx-advisory-solutions-expands-ocio-services-with-publication-of-smartx-select-manager-list-301444928.html

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

Comments / 0

Related
tippnews.com

ACES Quality Management Partners with Financial Services RegTech Provider Winnow Solutions

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced it has partnered with Winnow Solutions to power certain compliance and regulatory operations within ACES through its RegTech platform Winnow®. An innovative and dynamic financial law database built by attorneys and powered by cutting-edge technology, Winnow takes the guesswork out of compliance by instantaneously identifying regulatory requirements applicable to specific institution types and products. The addition of Winnow’s comprehensive database helps ensure ACES continues to provide its users with the most accurate and up-to-date information on state regulations.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Iron Mountain acquires ITRenew to expand its data center lifecycle management solutions

Iron Mountain has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ITRenew, a global provider of mission critical data center lifecycle management solutions. Upon closing, Iron Mountain will acquire 80 percent of the outstanding shares of ITRenew on a cash- and debt-free basis for approximately $725 million in cash, with the remaining 20 percent acquired within three years of Close for a minimum enterprise value of $925 million. Previous investor ZMC, a leading private equity firm focused on technology, media and communications investments, will exit its position as part of this transaction.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ECI Expands into Canada to Meet Growing Demand for Managed IT Services by Financial Firms

Momentum Continues as Mid-Market Financial Companies Look to Industry-leading Portfolio to Simplify IT, Transform and Grow Their Business. ECI, the leader in managed services and cybersecurity for the global financial services industry, announced it has expanded into Canada. The move was prompted by demand from mid-market financial firms for its managed services, which comprises the biggest, broadest portfolio designed for the industry. With operations based in Toronto – North America’s second largest financial center and a top fintech ecosystem – ECI will support clients with personnel covering all regions.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Inpixon’s Indoor Intelligence Customer Base Expands 55% in 2021 and Includes 10 of the Fortune 100 List of America’s Largest Public Companies

Inpixon, the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced its customer base for Indoor Intelligence solutions has grown approximately 55% during 2021 and includes 10 of the Fortune 100 list of America’s largest public companies. Inpixon’s analysis also revealed dozens of user companies of Inpixon solutions within the overall Fortune 1000 list, and numerous user companies among the top 500 of the Forbes Global 2000 list of the largest public companies in the world.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Advisory#Ocio#Asset Management#Managed Account#Solution#Uma#Select
TheStreet

SMC Retains Buckman, Buckman & Reid To Provide Investment Banking And Up Listing Advisory Services

Point Roberts, WA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC: SMCE) and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Genesis Financial, Inc. ("Genesis"), a diversified financial services company with a focus on fintech-powered wealth management advisory services, are pleased to announce that they have retained Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc. ("BB&R") to provide investment banking services, help in facilitating a capital raise and other advisory services.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

AkzoNobel Selects Atos OneCloud to Manage Public and Private Cloud

Atos has been selected by AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational company which creates paints and performance coatings for both industry and consumers worldwide, for the management of its private and public cloud environments, as part of AkzoNobel’s strategy for migration to the public cloud. With this strategy, AkzoNobel aims at reducing the complexity of processes and increasing its flexibility. Atos will be in charge of renewing the existing private cloud environment, which was already managed by Atos, and expand it to the public cloud.
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

Nuverra Environmental Solutions skyrocketing on massive deal with Select Energy Services for $45M

Select Energy Services (WTTR -5.7%) to acquire Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NES +110.8%) for total consideration of ~$45M, including the assumption of approximately $20M of long-term debt, net of cash. Nuverra is an energy-focused environmental solutions company, operating across the United States, including in the Bakken, Haynesville, Marcellus and Utica Shales.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Cloud4C Expands Its Managed Cloud Services With Highly Secure SD-WAN Solution

Cloud4C, a leading cloud managed services provider and a named Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation services, announced the launch of its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution for enterprises. This latest addition to Clodu4C’s portfolio highlights the company’s commitment to enabling enterprises to gain complete control of their cloud environment today and tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
TheStreet

Sikich Adds Workforce Risk Management To Its Expanding Lineup Of Services

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich has added a workforce risk management team led by nationally recognized threat and violence risk management experts Matthew Doherty and Nathan Hunt. The team will help organizations across government sectors and industries create safer work environments free from violence, harassment, intimidation and other disruptive behaviors. The scope of the team's services includes policy and program assessment and development, training, and threat management.
BUSINESS
riverjournalonline.com

Local Firm Launches Financial Planning & Investment Management Advisory Service

McNulty Wealth Management LLC, a registered investment advisor, announced the launch of their Comprehensive Financial Planning and Investment Management Firm. McNulty Wealth Management LLC will offer services including Investment Management, Retirement Planning, Financial Planning, Estate Planning, Tax Planning, Business Planning, Life Insurance Assessment & Planning and more. “Providing these additional...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

A Top 10 Public University Managed Service Client Expands Relationship With Additional Cybersecurity Services

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces expansion with an existing Resilience Partner Program (RPP) client to perform custom security assessments and penetration testing services for multiple academic medical centers within their nationally recognized university system.
COLLEGES
buffalonynews.net

Leena AI recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions

New York [US], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leena AI, the company that's revolutionizing enterprise employee experience, today announced that it was listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner's Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions1 for the second consecutive year. "We are pleased to be recognized in Gartner's...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

BNY Mellon expands pact with SNB Capital to launch data management solution in Saudi Arabia

BNY Mellon's (BK) will offer SNB Capital's clients in the Kingdom opportunities to improve their performance through enhanced data flows, the company says. "As capital markets shift towards a digital future, we are delighted to further our alliance with SNB Capital by providing a future-ready data analytics solution to help build the leading global capital markets infrastructure in the Kingdom and drive growth," said BNY Mellon Chief Growth Officer Akash Shah.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Two Additions To Board Of Directors

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) - Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Report (the "Company," "TPVG," "we," "us," or "our"), the leading financing provider to venture growth stage companies backed by a select group of venture capital firms in technology and other high growth industries, today announced that Katherine Park and Kimberley Vogel have each been appointed to the Company's board of directors, effective December 17, 2021. The Board now includes 8 directors, 6 of whom are independent.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Announces Total Distributions For 2021 Of $0.96 Per Common Share

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust (GRX) - Get The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Report (the "Fund") announces total distributions for 2021 of $0.96 per share, which includes $0.60 previously paid plus an additional $0.36 per share. The additional cash distribution is payable on January 6, 2022 to common shareholders of record on December 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Closing Of The Landmark Portfolio Acquisition With A Total Investment Of $750 Million

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - Get Physicians Realty Trust Report (the "Company," the "Trust," "we," "our" and "us"), a self-managed health care real estate investment trust, announced today that it closed the previously announced pending purchase of medical office facilities from Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC ("Landmark"). The transaction included 14 Class-A medical office buildings located in eight states, comprising 1,434,672 square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $750.0 million and an expected first-year unlevered cash yield of 4.9%.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Wondr Gaming Announces Non-Binding Letter Of Intent To Acquire Gamelancer

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company" or " Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce it has recently entered a non-binding Letter of Intent with Gamelancer, Inc. (" Gamelancer") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Gamelancer in exchange for USD$10 million of cash, with $7.5 million payable on closing and a further $2.5 million payable one year from the date of closing, and the issuance of common shares of Wondr representing forty-nine percent of the Company on a post-transaction basis.
GAMBLING
aithority.com

Insite360 Selects Eseye For Connectivity Solutions

Insite360, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root, has signed a new partnership agreement with Eseye, enhancing our customers’ ability to connect their sites to Insite360 services. The industry-leading fueling and retail operations software platform from Insite360, combined with Eseye’s simple connectivity solutions, enables customers to unlock the power of a connected site wherever the data lives – in the store, on the forecourt, or underground – to drive operational efficiencies and maximize uptime.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

DTiQ™ Selects AlwaysAI® Platform To Power Next-Generation Computer Vision Applications

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ™, the world's leading provider of next-generation video intelligence, analytics, and managed video services for restaurants, convenience stores, and specialty retailers selects computer vision platform leader, alwaysAI ®, to help power their video analytics AI. With alwaysAI, DTiQ's video analytics are able to provide customers even greater results, creating tremendous ROI for DTiQ's customers and revolutionizing how restaurant and retail locations can be managed.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy