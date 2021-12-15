ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BUSINESSES LOSING FOUR DAYS A WEEK TO VULNERABILITY PRIORITISATION

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • IT security teams are spending four days a week* (or 16 days a month) manually prioritising vulnerabilities
  • For every hour spent on manual vulnerability prioritisation, remediation teams either experience a delay in starting critical work or waste time and effort on low priority vulnerabilities
  • The time spent on manual triage equates to an average of £48,000** (or $63,474) per year in remediation labour costs

Manual triage is taking the equivalent of four days a week to complete, causing significant delays to the remediation of business' critical vulnerabilities, according to research from automated vulnerability triage platform RankedRight. This triage time equates £48,000 (or $63,474) per year in remediation labour costs.

96% of companies admit that prioritisation is now an important or extremely important part of their vulnerability management programme as it ensures that remediation teams focus their precious time on the most critical vulnerabilities. However, with a rise in vulnerabilities increasing the triage burden, remediation teams' work is beginning later and later. According to RankedRight's research, vulnerability prioritisation takes an average of seven hours per week per 250 assets. Many enterprises have as many as tens of thousands of assets.

To address this problem so that the important remediation work can start sooner, RankedRight is launching a free version of its platform, RankedRight Essential, to give all businesses access to powerful prioritisation technology and the most up-to-date vulnerability intelligence.

When surveyed on the impact this would have, over 80% agreed an automated triage platform would not only improve efficiency, but would also increase their ability to remediate more critical network vulnerabilities.

Created in the UK, RankedRight is a triage system that follows an IT security team's or managed service provider's pre-set rules to automate the time-consuming yet crucial process of ranking vulnerabilities in order of impact to the business. This enables teams to divert their attention towards tackling the most critical issues and keep the company safe.

Commenting on the research, RankedRight's CEO, Thomas MacKenzie, said, "As our research shows, prioritisation is now key for every vulnerability management program but due to the ever increasing number of threats, manual triage is no longer a viable solution. Teams need to spend more of their precious time and resources on remediation and by taking the manual triage off their plate, they can now do that.

"The best part is RankedRight Essential is completely free so there's no barrier to entry, whatever your team size or budget. We're on a mission to help organisations of all sizes to fix their vulnerabilities faster and more efficiently."

For more information on RankedRight Essential and to sign up, visit https://www.rankedright.com/essential

*Survey of 600 IT professionals in the UK and the US involved in the manual triage of network scanning data produced for their vulnerability management program at companies with 50+ employees. Research carried out by Arlington Research on behalf of RankedRight in October 2021.

** Based on average salary for an Information Security Analyst of between £50,000 and £70,000 in the UK which is $79,342 US, working a 35 hour week.

About RankedRight

RankedRight was created to supercharge the efforts of cybersecurity teams across the world with fast, effective vulnerability prioritisation that puts the user in control.

96% of companies admit that prioritisation is now an important or extremely important part of their vulnerability management programme as it ensures that remediation teams focus their precious time on the most critical vulnerabilities. However, with a rise in vulnerabilities increasing the triage burden, remediation teams' work is beginning later and later. With businesses with just 250 assets needing seven hours for manual triage each week, the delays for large enterprises with thousands of assets is significant.

RankedRight is the triage tool that automatically ranks vulnerabilities based on the rules set by its user, factoring in what is critical to the business, and delegating it to the most appropriate person to resolve. This means teams spend less time on vulnerability administration and more time on keeping their companies safe.

RankedRight is currently participating in the NCSC for Startups Initiative to help the Government solve some of the UK's most important cyber challenges.

For more information, visit https://www.rankedright.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businesses-losing-four-days-a-week-to-vulnerability-prioritisation-301444139.html

SOURCE RankedRight

Comments / 0

Related
krcu.org

Let's Talk Business: A 4-Day Work Week

There’s been a lot of talk about the potential benefits of a four-day work week instead of a five-day week. Several studies have shown that at some point, productivity decreases as the number of hours worked increases. I’m Taylor Mazdra, Marketing and Communications Specialist at the Cape Chamber. Let’s...
ECONOMY
Brainerd Dispatch

High demand for four-day work weeks is coming to United States businesses

GRAND FORKS — Four-day work weeks, and even three-day work weeks, have been debated since the inception of the American weekend, but the U.S. has never seriously approached it. The COVID-19 pandemic thrust people into isolation in the early months of 2020, and Americans have learned a lot about their work habits.
GRAND FORKS, ND
helpnetsecurity.com

Syxsense Secure protects businesses against the Log4j vulnerability

Syxsense announced the ability to scan for Log4j using Syxsense Secure, identifying endpoints that are exposed to this new vulnerability. “Although a number of popular IT management and security tools are vulnerable, Syxsense is pleased to confirm that it does NOT use Log4j,” commented Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense. “It imperative that IT departments respond quickly to this new threat by scanning their environment and identifying exposed endpoints.”
TECHNOLOGY
WebProNews

Companies Race to Fix Critical Zero-Day Vulnerability

Companies around the world are racing to patch a critical zero-day vulnerability that is among the worst ever found. Cyber security experts and government officials began warning Friday of a critical bug in “Log4j,” a Java-based logging framework used in Apache. As news of the vulnerability became known, the list of impacted companies grew to include some of the biggest in the world.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vulnerabilities#Vulnerability Management#Manual#Rankedright Essential
raleighnews.net

UAE govt announces four and half day working week

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Government is to adopt a new four and a half-day working week, effective from January 1, 2022. The move applies to Federal government entities and comes alongside new working hours, with Monday to Thursday workdays now starting at 7:30 am and ending at 3:30 pm, and Friday working hours from 7.30 am - 12 pm.
MIDDLE EAST
Financial Times

Business education must prioritise planet and purpose as well as profit

As politicians from around the world converged on Glasgow last month for the COP26 negotiations to tackle climate change, the leaders of some of the top business schools in Europe geared up to make their own contribution. The heads of Cambridge: Judge, Oxford: Saïd, HEC Paris, IE, Iese, IMD, Insead...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

Nightmare before Christmas: What to know about the Log4j vulnerability

A vulnerability living inside a Java-based software known as "Log4j" shook the internet this week. The list of potential victims encompasses nearly a third of all web servers in the world, according to cybersecurity firm Cybereason. Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Oracle, Cisco, Google, and one of the world's most popular video games, Minecraft count themselves among the slew of tech and industry giants running the popular software code that U.S. officials estimate have left hundreds of millions of devices exposed.
SOFTWARE
deseret.com

Scientists predict what happens next with the omicron variant

Multiple scientists and experts are weighing on what Americans should expect from the omicron variant of the coronavirus over the next few weeks. Dr. Stephen Goldstein, professor at the Eccles Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Utah, told Salon that cases will rise in the next few weeks to peak levels.
SCIENCE
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy