Middle East

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai King Guestroom With Balcony View (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A Report announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, marking the lifestyle brand's debut in the Middle East. The seven-story property is set to become a social hub in the La Mer district, featuring 173 sophisticated guestrooms, including 27 spacious deluxe rooms and suites, designed to reflect the city through the playful juxtaposition of colors, textures and curated curiosities.

Nestled in the heart of Dubai and bringing in a fresh take on the modern hospitality sector, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai serves as an ideal launchpad for exploration for those looking to discover the city's local hot spots and hidden gems. Conveniently located between old and new Dubai, guests have the opportunity to experience nearby attractions including Laguna Waterpark, the La Mer beachfront shopping and dining district, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. For those seeking authentic, historical experiences, the nearby neighborhoods of Satwa, Bur Dubai and Al Fahidi are home to traditional Arab marketplaces, known as souks, and the Etihad Museum.

"Surrounded by the ocean with year-round sunshine and a stunning aesthetic, we are proud to introduce the 10 th Hyatt branded hotel in Dubai and to bring the first Hyatt Centric hotel into the UAE," said Britta Leick-Milde, hotel manager of Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai. "With stunning views of the entire Dubai skyline, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai offers adventure-seeking travelers a window to the destination through a playful interpretation of local culture, art, and points of interest."

The hotel's enticing dining outlets include thoughtfully designed and casual, relaxing spaces that boast an abundance of food and beverage experiences celebrating the region's dynamic flavors. Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai's all-day restaurant is certain to become a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, serving continental favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Shisha Lounge is a contemporary space for guests to unwind and savor a selection of hookah, while The Lobby Lounge is an open yet warm space that welcomes guests all day for bites and afternoon tea. Visitors can also lounge by the pool and enjoy refreshing drinks and light snacks from The Pool Bar.

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai features multiple spaces for meetings, events and social gatherings with a boardroom that fits up to eight guests, large terraces ideal for social gatherings for up to 85 guests, and the exclusive rooftop bar that can be used for small group celebrations. The terrace suite is also the perfect venue for a New Years party, where guests can take in the spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa's firework show.

Additional amenities and services include a temperature-controlled outdoor pool along with a spa and 24-hour gym fitted with the latest equipment. Guests can also expect, laundry and dry-cleaning services, valet parking, multilingual staff, and a full-service concierge to ensure every need is met. The hotel also offers its guests a dedicated private beach area at La Mer North beach to relax and unwind.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit hyattcentricjumeirahdubai.com.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2021, Hyatt's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 69 countries across six continents, and the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group added 96 properties in 10 countries as of November 1, 2021. Hyatt's offerings include the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless® Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua® Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Hyatt's subsidiaries operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and the Trisept Solutions® travel technology platform. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

