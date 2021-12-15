ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopy operative devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing technological advancement in endoscope systems are the key factors aiding the market growth. An increase in the preference for keyhole or minimally invasive surgeries due to shortened hospitalization reduced post-operative complications, and decreased blood loss during surgeries is expected to fuel the market growth. The growing geriatric population burdened with chronic diseases is rapidly increasing across the globe and is a potential consumer base for endoscopes. This is likely to significantly drive the market over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The access devices product segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing adoption rate of endoscopy operative devices for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes
  • The gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy application segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the increase in gastroscopies for diagnosing and treating GI disorders
  • North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the improved healthcare infrastructure and the high adoption of advanced technologies

Read 120 page market research report, " Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Access Devices, Energy Systems), By Application (Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Laparoscopy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal, respiratory, urological, and gynecological disorders, wherein endoscope systems are used to diagnose and treat the ailment, is expected to significantly contribute to the market growth. The growing prevalence of cancer and obesity across the globe is expected to drive the demand for endoscopy operative devices. For instance, the introduction of endoscopic bariatric surgeries as preventive measures is contributing to the growing demand. Similarly, laryngoscopy, colonoscopy, and upper endoscopy are used to diagnose lung, colorectal, and breast cancers. In addition, owing to an anticipated increase in demand for diagnostic and surgical procedures, the market is poised to grow at a higher rate from the first quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations are expected to boost overall growth. In March 2019, Olympus Corporation launched "PowerSpiral" to treat and diagnose various conditions of the digestive tract. This product uses a motorized rotating attachment that mounts the scope, gently grips the mucosa, and works the endoscope in the small intestine. Moreover, these advancements in structures and systems of endoscopy lead to making the procedural and surgery expenses more cost-effective and result in an improved quality of life. These advancements have enabled the smooth transition from open surgeries to minimally invasive procedures.

Grand View Research, has segmented the global endoscopy operative devices market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Endoscopy Operative Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

  • Energy Systems
  • Access Devices
  • Suction & Irrigation Systems
  • Hand Instruments
  • Wound Retractors
  • Snares

Endoscopy Operative Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

  • Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy
  • Laparoscopy
  • Obstetrics/ Gynecology Endoscopy
  • Arthroscopy
  • Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)
  • Bronchoscopy
  • Mediastinoscopy
  • Otoscopy
  • Laryngoscopy
  • Others

Endoscopy Operative Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2028)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • U.K.
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Denmark
  • Switzerland
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Vietnam
  • Philippines
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • MEA
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Kuwait
  • Israel
  • Qatar

List of Key Players of Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

  • Cook Medical Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Stryker
  • Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc.
  • Karl Storz
  • CONMED Corporation
  • Richard Wolf GmbH
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • Olympus

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry :

  • Endoscopy Devices Market - The global endoscopy devices market size was valued at USD 41.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.
  • Smart Pills Market - The global smart pills market size was worth USD 779.4 million in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period.
  • Medical Cameras Market -The global medical cameras market size is expected to reach a value of USD 18.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry JamesCorporate Sales Specialist, USAGrand View Research, Inc.Phone: 1-415-349-0058Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519Email: sales@grandviewresearch.comWeb: https://www.grandviewresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endoscopy-operative-devices-market-size-worth-11-7-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301444904.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Osteotomy Plates Market Size 2022 Research, Revenue & Forecast Displayed By || Arthrex Inc., Acumed, DePuy Synthes Companies

The Global Osteotomy Plates Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Osteotomy Plates market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Osteotomy Plates Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Dental Imaging Devices Market Value 2022 Research, Forecast, Share, Size, Trends By || Planmeca Oy, Air Techniques Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali s.p.a. (Owandy SAS)

The Global Dental Imaging Devices Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Dental Imaging Devices market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Dental Imaging Devices Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Hearing Protection Devices Market size worth $ 4,079.0 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.6% CAGR | 3M, Starkey Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell International

Hearing protection devices are special gadgets that are worn in or over the ears to forestall noise-induced hearing disabilities. There are a few sorts of hearing protection devices like earmuffs, earplugs, hearing bands, and others. Earmuffs are devices worn over the ears to give hearing protection by lessening noise levels, while earplugs are inserted in the ear waterway to shield the ear from noisy clamor, water interruption, foreign bodies, dust, or extreme wind. Earmuffs can be utilized at production and manufacturing factories, mines, music shows, war (guard area), and others.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
meticulousresearch.com

Disinfection Robots Market Worth $2.79 Billion by 2028

Meticulous Research®—leading global market research company published a research report titled “Disinfection Robots Market by Type (UV Light, Disinfectant Sprayer, Combined System), Technology (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), End User (Hospital, Transportation, Hospitality, Industries), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028”. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research,...
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Industrial Ethernet Market Size to Grow by USD 29.39 Bn| Witnesses Emergence of ABB Ltd. and Analog Devices Inc. as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial ethernet market to grow by USD 29.39 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market outlook report from Technavio. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.44% during the forecast period. The industrial ethernet market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | Astellas Pharma, Inc., Galderma S.A., Novartis International AG

Dermatology diagnostic devices are the specialized medical devices which are utilized to diagnose various skin conditions from your skin. Dermatology is amongst the lucrative markets in the medical industry. Dermatology diagnostic devices are the best tools to use to diagnose various skin conditions in a faster and effective way. By using these devices, doctors can assess various skin conditions like acne, cellulite, wrinkles etc. and can recommend the right treatment for the particular skin problem. Dermatology devices also include laboratory instruments like spectrums, test panels and other diagnostic equipment. The Dermatology diagnostic devices market has been growing steadily over the years and there has been considerable rise in its demand. This has been possible because of rise in demand due to rising cases of skin related diseases like acne, eczema, skin wrinkles, etc. The growth also occurs as result of improved technology and introduction of new products in the market. According to a study by Clinical Dermatology, in 2013, approximately 25% of the population suffers from skin ailments globally, out of which 15% of the population consult general physician with skin problem, wherein 1.2% refer to the dermatologist while rest are left unattended. It has also been stated that skin conditions are the fourth leading cause of nonfatal disease burden.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

3D Printing Medical Device Software Market Size Worth USD 657 Million | 17.62% CAGR by 2027

The 3D printing medical device software market is anticipated to reach USD 657.08 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.62% during the forecast period. 3D printing medical device software solutions help design medical devices using additive manufacturing. Three-dimensional medical devices are developed using a few layers of essential raw materials. Medical devices are developed from a digital 3-D file like Computer-Aided Design (CAD) or Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI). 3D printing technology is flexible and enables the designers to alter any aspect without requiring additional tools. The 3D printing medical devices software carries out multiple tasks including printing, analyzing, designing, planning, simulation, as well as visualization and is therefore, witnessing a huge demand in the global healthcare sector.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Product Market#Medical Devices#Cagr#Key Insights Findings#Energy Systems
TheStreet

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Worth $30.1 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Wearable Healthcare Devices Market by Product(Trackers, Smartwatch), Type(Diagnostic(BP, Glucose, ECG), Therapeutic(Pain, Insulin)), Grade(Consumer, Clinical), Channel(Pharmacies, E-commerce), Application(Fitness, RPM), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2026 from USD 16.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2%.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Drone Analytics Industry To 2030 - High Utilization Of Drones For Monitoring Movement Of Individuals Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Analytics Market Research Report: By Component, Solution, Deployment, Application, Industry - Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The value of the global drone analytics market will witness a 32.1% CAGR during 2020-2030,...
ELECTRONICS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Pain Management Drugs and Devices Market Size 2022 SWOT Analysis By || Abbvie Inc., Astrazeneca Depomed Inc., Djo Global Inc.

The Global Pain Management Drugs and Devices Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Pain Management Drugs and Devices market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Pain Management Drugs and Devices Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token On MEXC Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the listing of its native token on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange with over 6 million users in over 70 countries. "We are thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of Classroom Salon Holdings LLC.

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today it has executed a member unit purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings, LLC ("Classroom Salon Holdings"). GTII and Classroom Salon Holdings' affiliate Classroom Salon, LLC ("Classroom Salon") had previously extended the execution date for a definitive purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Fuel Oil Utilities Sourcing And Procurement Report With Top Suppliers, Supplier Evaluation Metrics, And Procurement Strategies - SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, top suppliers, most suitable supplier selection criteria, supplier evaluation metrics, SLA that buyers should consider and innovations of the Fuel Oil Utilities procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy