Bitumen Membrane Sheets Market To Hit $3.5 BN By 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the bitumen membrane sheets market which estimates the market valuation to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027. Rising industrialization and new construction in several emerging countries will boost the industry growth.

Growth in the overall construction including public-private partnerships is projected to grow in the coming years, increasing product penetration in the industry. Moreover, private investments in non-residential activities are also picking up pace, which will positively impact the bitumen membrane sheets market. Furthermore, rising urbanization is also propelling market growth. The APAC region has been one of the most attractive destinations from an investment standpoint owing to the presence of huge opportunities that attract various investors in the region. The presence of an open business environment in APAC has been a preferred route for companies planning to enter the APAC market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5168

Based on grade, the bitumen membrane sheets market is segmented into two categories: SBS (Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene) and APP (Atactic Polypropylene). The SBS grade segment is estimated to record a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period owing to its excellent characteristics and a wide range of applications in the construction industry. SBS bitumen membranes are resistant to extreme weather conditions such as high & low temperatures, freeze-thaw processes, rain, ice, and snow. Moreover, the life expectancy of SBS bitumen membranes is also remarkable, even after aging the SBS bitumen membrane retains its elasticity & pliability, which are ideal for flat roof solutions.

Applications of bitumen membrane sheets comprise residential, non-residential, and other applications. The other applications segment will have a notable share in the global bitumen membrane sheets market. Bitumen membrane sheets are used in the automotive industry as sound-deadening panels and the automotive industry accounts for around 9% to 12% of the total other applications segment. The growing development of sound-deadening panels in the automotive industry will witness an increased penetration of bitumen membrane sheets in the automotive industry. Rust-proofing applications of corrugated metal sheets are other applications, which are expected to positively impact the industry. Polymer-modified bitumen membrane sheets are also used for waterproofing applications and insulation applications.

Europe is expected to witness 2.3% CAGR through 2027. Europe will have the second-largest demand share throughout the forecast period. In terms of value addition, Germany and France are the largest construction markets in the region. The housing demand in Europe is increasing every year. With low interest rates and rising incomes, the prices of houses grew exponentially in the region. Positive growth in the construction sector in the region will drive the regional growth in the coming years.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5168

Key companies operating in the bitumen membrane sheets market are BASF SE, Soprema International, BMI Group, IKO Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, Total S.A., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC., ARDEX, Tiki Tar, BTM Group, Johns Manville Corporation, BOSTIK SA, Baumerk, Technonicol Corporation, Bauder GmbH, Fosroc International Ltd., Sika AG, Polyglass U.S.A., GAF Materials, CertainTeed Corporation, and others.

Some major findings of the bitumen membrane sheets market report include:

  • New technology and product innovations coupled with the construction sector growth across North America and APAC will enhance the market growth.
  • Major players are primarily focusing on expanding their product range and strategic alliances, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations & joint ventures, to lead the industry.
  • Based on the grade segment, SBS grade dominated the bitumen membrane sheets market in 2020 and is projected to hold a major market share throughout the forecast period.
  • Based on application, the non-residential segment held a major market share in 2020.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Bitumen Membrane Sheets Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size, and forecast, 2017 - 2027

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Profit margin analysis

3.3.2 Value addition at each stage

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3.1 Value chain disruption due to COVID-19

3.3.4 Vendor matrix

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1 Patent analysis

3.4.2 Future trends

3.5 Industry megatrends

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing construction activities in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.2 Positive outlook for bitumen membrane sheets in North America and Europe

3.6.1.3 Expansion in the construction industry in the Middle East & Latin America

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Volatility in raw material prices

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 North America

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.4 Latin America

3.7.5 Middle East & Africa

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9.1 Company market share analysis, 2020

3.9.2 Strategy dashboard

3.9.3 Future investment of key bitumen membrane manufacturers

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.10.1 Supplier's power

3.10.2 Buyer's power

3.10.3 Threat of substitutes

3.10.4 Threat of new entrant

3.10.5 Industry rivalry

3.11 Price trends

3.11.1 Regional price trends

3.12 Cost structure analysis

3.12.1.1 R&D cost

3.12.1.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.12.1.3 Raw material cost

3.12.1.4 Distribution cost

3.12.1.5 Operating cost

3.12.1.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.13 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun HegdeCorporate Sales, USAGlobal Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitumen-membrane-sheets-market-to-hit-3-5-bn-by-2027-global-market-insights-inc-301445043.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

