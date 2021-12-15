ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife hurts husband's feelings with foolish comment

DEAR ABBY - My husband and I have been together for 16...

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence

Dear Amy: I am a 56-year-old woman. When I was growing up, my father had an affair with “Sarah,” our next-door neighbor. This affair lasted for many years. Everyone knew about it — at least everyone in my family knew (my mom, my brother, and myself). My dad died 17...
Love Story

The wife cheated on her ex-husband, but her husband kept quiet when he knew it

Hey, LS. When I was young, I was very capricious, and I always didn't listen to my parents. At that time, my parents refused to let me marry my husband. They thought my husband was too poor, but I didn't listen at all. I thought that as long as we worked hard enough, we would be able to make money. I think that as long as I am happy, there is no need to make money too seriously.
Lip of Relationship

Regret of a 30-year-old woman: I cheated on the employee in my store, and my husband refused to forgive me

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 30 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for two years. For the past two years, the relationship between the two of us has always been very good, and we have never quarreled. However, in the second year of our marriage, After I opened a flower shop, our relationship changed.
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Love Story

The 64-year-old woman was trying to pass the time by dancing and she was hurt by an old man at the end

Hey, LS. I didn't like dancing before. I am a 64-year-old woman. When I was young, my husband went dancing all day long, because of this, I quarreled with my husband many times. At that time, he always said that I didn't understand him. He said he was only interested in this hobby, and I still didn't allow him to do it. At that time, I was also very helpless. The main reason was that my husband was too addicted to dancing. He went to play whenever he had time and stayed away from home all day long. I was the only one at home, and I didn't want to find someone to talk to. Later, I even threatened my husband with a divorce. In the end, my husband had no choice but to stop dancing.
Soul Screwed Series

Her Sister Had a Baby with The Father of Her 3 Kids. Her Mother Says Let Bygones Be Bygones

Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
Tracey Folly

Husband destroys wife's flowers after learning she doesn't want to work on their marriage

First, she agreed to attempt reconciliation, then she decided she preferred another man, and that's when things got ugly. A story attributed to Reddit user u/DifficultSitch2021 is garnering plenty of attention after the man confessed to destroying his wife's flowers before storming out of their home. While most Redditors seem to agree that the husband was not wrong for what he did, an official consensus hasn't been reached yet.

