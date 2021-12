MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to fly somewhere for the upcoming holiday, be prepared for long lines and wait times. Miami International Airport is expecting record-high passenger traffic during its 17-day winter travel period from Tuesday, December 21 through Thursday, January 6, with a total of 2.6 million passengers projected. That’s roughly about 156,000 travelers per day, a six-percent increase over the same period in 2019. The busiest days are expected to be January 2 and 3, when more than 165,000 passengers are projected on each day. With so many people traveling, MIA has a few tips for those heading out. First, at...

