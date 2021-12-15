ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry driver says new High Wycombe traffic lights have made congestion worse

By Rory Butler
buckinghamshirelive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver has complained about a new junction installed on a busy High Wycombe road, claiming the old system worked “perfectly well”. Paul Stone said old mini roundabout at Crest Road and John Hall Way worked better than the 'baffling' new traffic light-controlled junction. The Cressex resident...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 1

Related
Shropshire Star

A5 Emstrey traffic light repairs in Shrewsbury not expected before new year

Traffic lights at a busy roundabout are unlikely to be repaired until the new year following a crash on the A5 in Shrewsbury. Highways England had hoped to have the Emstrey roundabout traffic lights repaired by Monday afternoon, but the agency said a supply issue means the lights are not expected to be repaired until the new year.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Drink-driver, 29, tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol

A drink-driver tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising that the anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol. Shop assistant Sophie Nutter, 29, was told by a judge she was lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars after the test showed 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Drivers escape Milton Keynes crash without injuries

Drivers escaped a crash in Milton Keynes without injury, according to the ambulance service. The collision took place on V8 Marlborough Street near Peartree Bridge at around 7.18pm on Tuesday, November 14. The road was closed in one direction by Thames Valley Police, who attended the scene alongside other emergency...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#High Wycombe#Traffic Lights#John Hall#Handy Cross#Buckinghamshire Council#Bucks Council#Mcdonald#Aldi
KPCW

Highway 248 interchange gets new traffic light

A new traffic light will ease headaches for drivers coming into Park City from outside of town. The light is at the intersection of Highway 248 and Richardson Flat Road, east of the hospital. Before it started showing red, yellow and green signals Tuesday morning, it was a difficult place...
PARK CITY, UT
mynews13.com

Traffic Inbox: Congestion spurs talk of bypass in Coleman

Truck traffic is causing backups in a small Sumter County city. Truck traffic has led to congestion on US-301 in Coleman. Paula Hicks wrote in to us about concerns of Coleman’s US-301 traffic. “You can't hardly make a left out of here anymore,” she said as she tried to pull...
COLEMAN, FL
KMZU

Injury accident on I-70 during traffic congestion

COOPER COUNTY, MO – An injury accident in the afternoon Sunday hurt a Barnhart driver. The three-vehicle crash was reported by Highway Patrol as a series of rear-end collisions. A vehicle driven by Alexis Keller, 19, was reportedly sandwiched between two other cars as the rearmost vehicle failed to stop for traffic congestion on westbound I-70 at the 103 mile marker.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
buckinghamshirelive.com

A421 crash today leaves road closed in Bedfordshire near Milton Keynes

A busy Bedfordshire road is closed following a crash today (Sunday, December 19) - with motorists heading towards Milton Keynes affected. The westbound A421 is shut to traffic near the junction for the A6. The collision and closure were first reported at around 9.10am - with a diversion route in...
TRAFFIC
WCVB

Woman dies after driver runs red light at high speed in Brighton, police say

BOSTON — A woman died after a driver ran a red light at high speed and crashed into her vehicle Monday night in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. Anderson A. Nova, 19, of Randolph, was driving a rented 2022 Buick Enclave sport utility vehicle negligently and at an excessive rate of speed on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, and then continued onto Birmingham Parkway, police said.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Service Cuts Caused By Bus Driver Shortage Take Effect Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — A shortage of MBTA bus and train operators is forcing some service changes starting on Sunday. 31 bus routes will see fewer runs while three routes – the 19, 38, and SL-1 lines — will see increased service. As for the subways, service on the Mattapan line will be scaled back during the morning and evening peak times on weekdays. But service will be increased on Saturday and Sundays after 11:30 p.m. There will be no changes to other subway lines. The MBTA says the changes will remain in effect until more bus and train operators are hired and trained. The T is streamlining its hiring process and advertising for new drivers. Their jobs are posted on the their website.
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

HS2 'issues' see £1m spent on Buckinghamshire road safety projects

New road safety measures will be introduced to help solve issues caused by the construction of High Speed Two (HS2). A £1m fund will see a range of safety improvements on the road across Buckinghamshire. The first eight schemes, which include traffic calming, speed indicators and improved visibility at...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Driver crashes into Sainsbury’s window and ends up in pet food aisle

A driver has crashed their car into the window of a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Derby.The red Audi hit the store in Osmaston Park in Allenton at around 10pm on Saturday and ended up in the pet food aisle of the store.Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the incident, saying: “In-store cleaner required in the pet food aisle please.”The unit confirmed an investigation into the incident was “ongoing”, and initial CCTV of the crash “shows a poor standard of driving” in the car park. It also confirmed that there were no injuries, “but lots and lots of damage”. The crash left products and shelving strewn across the shop floor.Sainsbury's, Osmaston Park Road, Derby. In-store cleaner required in the pet food aisle please. Audi drives in to shop window. Investigation ongoing but initial CCTV enquiries shows poor standard of driving in car park. No injuries but lots and lots of damage. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/cDWoBwTJpy— Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) December 19, 2021
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

M25 traffic today: All traffic temporarily held due to multi-vehicle crash near Denham

All traffic was held due to a multi-vehicle crash on the M25 this afternoon (December 19). The accident was first reported by traffic data company Inrix at 14.40pm, who said: "All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on M25 clockwise from J16 (Denham Interchange) to J17 (Maple Cross)."
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

M40 crash today sees seven cars involved in traffic collision near Junction 1

One lane was closed on the M40 motorway in Bucks following a seven-car crash today (Saturday, December 18). The collision and closure were first reported at around 12.15pm, with the road cleared by 1pm. Inrix, the traffic data company, said: "Traffic easing, accident cleared and earlier broken down lorry on...
TRAFFIC

