Angry driver says new High Wycombe traffic lights have made congestion worse

BOSTON (CBS) — A shortage of MBTA bus and train operators is forcing some service changes starting on Sunday. 31 bus routes will see fewer runs while three routes – the 19, 38, and SL-1 lines — will see increased service. As for the subways, service on the Mattapan line will be scaled back during the morning and evening peak times on weekdays. But service will be increased on Saturday and Sundays after 11:30 p.m. There will be no changes to other subway lines. The MBTA says the changes will remain in effect until more bus and train operators are hired and trained. The T is streamlining its hiring process and advertising for new drivers. Their jobs are posted on the their website.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO