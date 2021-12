Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has announced it has temporarily closed the backcountry gates at the resort due to a shallow snowpack below 8,000 feet. The decision was made in collaboration with Bridger-Teton National Forest, Teton County Search and Rescue, Grand Teton National Park, and Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr. Specifically, current conditions at lower elevations make rescue difficult. It is unsafe or not possible to use rescue toboggans, and helicopter landing zones are limited due to exposed rock. While closing the backcountry gates is infrequent, the move is not unprecedented.

JACKSON, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO