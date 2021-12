Drigg’s Idaho Mayor Hyrum Johnson is encouraging residents of Teton County Idaho to do their Christmas Shopping locally. In a statement over the weekend, Johnson said, “The convenience of online shopping can severely impact our local shops and their employees. These small, locally-owned establishments have been the lifeblood of our economy, and I encourage you to make a point of visiting them first as much as possible.” At the same time, Johnson urges residents to remember those community members who may be less fortunate, not able to enjoy the luxuries of food or housing security, much less holiday abundance. He reminds that Teton Valley has several active local non-profit organizations established to assist those in need, and he encourages support for them in any end-of-the-year giving.

DRIGGS, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO