BERLIIN, Ala. – The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department held a Pancake Breakfast with Santa fundraiser on Saturday. The event took place from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with a drive thru and walk-in option for pick up. “We are doing this for the less fortunate children in Welti, Holly Pond and Fairview schools. We have lists for the kids and everything, and we are going to buy gifts for them and when we get through with buying the gifts, if we have any money left, we are going to divide it up amongst the families and give them gift certificates for...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO